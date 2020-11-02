PointsBet Wins Sports Betting Operator, Socially Responsible Operator And US Rising Star Honors At EGR North America Awards 2020

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, was recently honored by eGaming Review (EGR) as the top sports betting operator and most socially responsible operator, as well as the US rising star to watch, at the...

DENVER, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, was recently honored by eGaming Review (EGR) as the top sports betting operator and most socially responsible operator, as well as the US rising star to watch, at the EGR North America Awards 2020. The recognition comes in wake of PointsBet's impressive display of scale and growth, ability to innovate and differentiate, commitment to responsible gambling, quality of marketing, and quality of product.

"I'm extremely proud of the PointsBet team's dedication to our ongoing commitment of providing the fastest and most reliable betting experience in the world for our clients," noted Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "We thank the judges, sponsors, industry colleagues, and entire EGR team for the recognition and validation of our hard work thus far. While we do celebrate this win, we also recognize that the journey is just getting started and welcome the opportunity to continuously prove ourselves and our strategy."

Top commentary from the judging panel on PointsBet's year to date includes:

"Impressive performance off proprietary technology and without the European grounding that many of its big-name competitors can lean on when taking on the US market. Rapidly entering new states and establishing relevant partnerships, it's clear the PointsBet team has taken more time than many to truly understand what the US player is looking for."

"They have been very successful and have a strong brand that stands out. Owning its own technology will allow for greater control of their innovation roadmap rather than being at the mercy of a platform's roadmap. PointsBet have made a great mark and I expect that to continue into the future."

"A clear market leader in social responsibility in the industry."

"Most innovative marketing of all US B2C operators, allowing for outsized market share."

After launching in the United States in New Jersey in January 2019, PointsBet now also operates in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa. The company has plans to soon launch in Colorado and Michigan, and has additional market access agreements in Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New York, Ohio and West Virginia subject to enabling legislation and regulatory approvals.

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Regional Networks. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

About PointsBetPointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint. PointsBet currently offers its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, and New Jersey, with plans to soon launch in Colorado and Michigan. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting - a unique and innovative way to bet - and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1,000 markets per NBA game.

