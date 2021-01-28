Pointsbet Offering Exclusive "Big Game Goat Insurance" For Chiefs Vs. Buccaneers

PointsBet, a leader in bettor-friendly initiatives, is offering a refund of up to $50 in Free Bets on losing moneyline wagers, so long as your selected team loses by 43 points or less

DENVER, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator and leader in bettor-friendly initiatives, announced today it will be exclusively offering "Big Game GOAT Insurance" for all clients on the upcoming NFL Championship between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7.

At the conclusion of the contest, PointsBet will refund any losing moneyline wager with up to $50 in Free Bets, so long as your selected team loses by a margin of 43 points or less. In a matchup that will feature two of the game's very best under center, the 43-point margin represents the age of Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady, arguably the greatest of all time, as he prepares to duel the young phenom Patrick Mahomes.

In addition to "Big Game GOAT Insurance," PointsBet is also offering other special promotions. Back by popular demand, PointsBet's "No Juice" campaign has returned for the fourth consecutive weekend of the NFL Playoffs, offering spreadline prices on either side of the NFL Championship game at even money +100 odds. The week-long promotional market was made live on Monday, January 25, and will expire this Sunday, January 31, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

PointsBet has also boosted the odds for Chiefs quarterback, and last season's NFL Championship MVP, Patrick Mahomes, to repeat as MVP this year. As part of a promotion that will be available until kickoff, PointsBet is offering Mahomes to win MVP at very favorable +110 odds, boosted from -110.

Finally, PointBet will unveil "Twilight Boosters" for the NFL Championship every night from 5 to 7 p.m. ET in the leadup to kickoff. Twilight Boosters will vary, so be sure to check out the promos section on the PointsBet app or companion website for the NFL Title Game Booster of the Night.

For last year's NFL Championship, PointsBet offered over 700 different bet types with nearly 4,000 total outcomes - the most of any sportsbook operator in the world. As PointsBet sits in the rare position of truly owning and controlling their technology system from end-to-end, thus dictating their own product, PointsBet will strive to outpace competing sportsbooks once more to deliver the deepest and most differentiated way to wager on the upcoming NFL Championship.

