PointsBet Becomes Proud Sportsbook Partner Of Indianapolis Colts

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, has announced a new partnership making PointsBet a proud sportsbook partner of the Indianapolis Colts. The deal gives PointsBet full usage of Indianapolis Colts IP, marks and logos, as well as sponsorship opportunities and brand visibility across various digital assets.

"PointsBet is thrilled to partner with the Colts, aligning with this great organization and its hugely passionate fanbase," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "PointsBet is the only sportsbook to have partnerships in place with both the Pacers and now the Colts, and we're extremely proud of that. Indiana is a fantastic sports state and one that we've prioritized - we look forward to continuing to serve Indiana sports bettors this season, now alongside great partners in the Indianapolis Colts, on a personalized platform with unrivaled speed and ease of use."

In wake of the partnership, PointsBet is now a presenting sponsor of the "Official Colts Podcast," which is circulated across the team's various digital assets. Additionally, PointsBet gains access to mobile app push notifications for Colts regular season games prior to kickoff, access to various Colts social media assets, advertisement opportunities, and spots during the Colts Roundtable Live radio show on 1070 The Fan, 107.5 FM and 93.5 FM.

As a nod to Indiana sports fans, PointsBet offers the best price in market for all Indianapolis Colts games this season across both the pregame spreadline and moneyline bet types. PointsBet has also helped welcome the 2020/21 NFL Season by unveiling their innovative "Crowd Booster" promotion for Colts fans, resulting in an extremely favorable spread for clients to take advantage of.

About PointsBetPointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, proudly offering its best-in-market proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices and proven growth marketing strategies to both the Indiana sports betting market and the notoriously passionate Indianapolis-area sports fans. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting - a unique and innovative way to bet - and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world, including up to 1,000 markets per NBA game.

