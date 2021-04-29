PointsBet Adds Executive Patrick D. Sandusky As Senior Vice President Of Communications

DENVER, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PointsBet, a premier global sportsbook operator, announced today the appointment of veteran communications and public affairs executive Patrick D. Sandusky as Senior Vice President of Communications, effective May 3, 2021.

In this newly created role, Sandusky will lead all external communications and media relations for PointsBet and report to PointsBet USA CEO, Johnny Aitken, while being based in PointsBet's East Coast offices.

"I am excited to join a growing company that is not only an industry leader in the sports betting space, but also at the forefront of sports and technology," said Sandusky. "The future of fan engagement will be built around sports wagering, and PointsBet - along with leading partners like NBC Sports - will change the dynamic on how sports fans interact with their favorite teams and leagues. I look forward to utilizing the strong foundation in place and helping shape strategy and vision to find success in the burgeoning, competitive space that is U.S. sports betting."

Sandusky brings two decades of experience as a frontline, global media spokesperson in both the U.S. and the U.K. to the PointsBet team. He most recently served as Senior Vice President, Public Relations at The Madison Square Garden Sports Company (MSG), where he was responsible for all communications and digital media activities across MSG-owned teams and properties, including the New York Knicks (NBA) and New York Rangers franchises (NHL), The Madison Square Garden Arena, and MSG Sports' esports organizations, Counter Logic Gaming and Knicks Gaming.

Prior to MSG, Sandusky spent 10 years at the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), leading all external communications for the world's most successful National Olympic Committee as Chief External Affairs and Communications Officer. In this role, he served as lead spokesperson for the USOPC, overseeing government affairs and managing the global communications agency work across multi-national campaigns to promote the U.S. Olympic team in foreign markets.

"Having best-in-class people to harness the power of best-in-class technology is a mandate at PointsBet," noted Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA. "As the U.S. sports betting market continues to expand and mature, Patrick's wide range of executive experience and tireless work ethic will be a huge boon for the PointsBet team. We are excited to leverage his excellence in communications and public affairs, media, league and team partnerships, brand building, and the global sports landscape to capitalize on the opportunity at hand."

Sandusky cut his teeth in communications and public affairs at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, where for a decade he specialized in consumer-facing communications campaigns for the company's London and Chicago offices. While at Hill+Knowlton, he led multi-agency client work for top consumer brands while also spearheading campaigns for the Chicago 2016 Olympic bid, the London 2012 Olympic bid, and the Organizing Committee for the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games.

Sandusky has been recognized by the Sports Business Journal as one of the sports industry's leading "Communications Power Players" and has served in a number of advisory roles throughout his career, previously contributing on the International Cricket Council's North American advisory committee as well as representing World Sport Chicago as a board member. Sandusky's current advisory roles include serving as a non-executive director of JTA, an international sports communications consultancy based in London, as well as being an emeritus member of Northern Illinois University's alumni board.

Sandusky is a member of The Chelsea Football Club and a season ticket holder for the Chicago Bears. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism from Northern Illinois University, where he was a senior letter winner for the Huskie football team. He and his wife, Kate, live in New Jersey with three sports-crazed children.

About PointsBetHeadquartered in Denver, Colorado, PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbooks in the country and is rapidly expanding its U.S. footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting - a unique and innovative way to bet - and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all four major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

