Pointivo Lands Eighth Patent Increasing Coverage Of The Drone Analytics Market

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointivo , the leading software platform provider for asset inspection using AI and computer vision, today announced the approval of its patent application titled "Systems and Methods for Processing 2D/3D Data Structures of Interest in a Scene and Wireframes Generated Therefrom." Once issued, Pointivo will own eight US patents, with several other US and foreign patent applications pending. This patent covers the ability to automatically generate engineering CAD drawings from imagery captured from drones and other devices.

Pointivo is a pioneer in the use of AI and computer vision to extract information from imagery derived from various capture methods. This patent augments Pointivo's broad IP portfolio covering its applications for customers in the telecom, solar, residential and commercial roofing, and energy markets. The company's IP portfolio includes automatic identification, labeling, segmentation, and semantic characterization of 3D objects in a scene, automatic generation of inspection insights, and automatic generation of wireframes and CAD models, as well as innovative ways for users to interact with the information.

"I am proud of the IP stronghold we have established in the 3D analytics space. We innovated early and brought critical capabilities to the industry. To protect our insights, we have created foundational IP to capture the value we bring to the market," said Dan Ciprari, CEO and Cofounder, Pointivo. "The technology covered by our IP portfolio empowers customers to solve real problems with the knowledge that they are working with the inventors of the core capabilities in this space."

Pointivo's proprietary technology is behind the industry-leading offerings that automatically generate engineering CAD drawings for residential solar design, commercial solar design, and telecom infrastructure mount, structural and construction needs.

About Pointivo

Pointivo's analytics platform is built by a world-class team of AI and computer vision software experts pioneering AI-driven 3D analytics technologies for physical asset inspection. We give companies a deeper understanding of their assets to drive revenue, operational efficiencies, and cost reductions. Combining machine learning, computer vision, and advanced analytics, our customers are innovators and rely on our platform and applications to deliver insights that enhance business processes and decisions relating to measurement, damage detection, assessment, inventory management, budgeting and risk mitigation.

