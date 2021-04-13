Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market 2021-2025: COVID-19 Analysis, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, & Threats | 17000 Technavio Research Report
The point of sale (POS) cash drawer market is expected to grow by $ 477.06 mn, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.
The increasing safety and effective cash management, growing organized retail format, and continued dominance of cash in consumer transactions worldwide are major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as the increasing popularity of non-cash payments in retail stores, growing sales of e-commerce reducing customer footfalls in retail stores, and increasing focus of governments on promoting a cashless economy will hamper the market growth.
Point of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market: End-user Landscape
Based on the end-user, the retail segment is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period.
Point Of Sale (POS) Cash Drawer Market: Geographic LandscapeBy geography, APAC is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period. About 55% of the market's overall growth is expected to originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for point of sale cash drawers in APAC. The growing organized retail sector will facilitate the point of sale cash drawer market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Companies Covered:
- APG Cash Drawer LLC.
- Cash Register Warehouse
- CASIO Computer Co. Ltd.
- Diebold Nixdorf Inc.
- HP Inc.
- MMF POS
- M-S Cash Drawer
- NCR Corp.
- Xiamen Kasrow Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.
- Zhangjiagang Hongsheng Technology Co. Ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End user
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hospitality - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End user
Market Segmentation by Interface
- Market segments
- Comparison by Interface
- Printer-driven cash drawer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Ethernet-driven cash drawer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Serial and USB-driven cash drawer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Manually-driven cash drawer - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Interface
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
