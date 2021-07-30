Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market 2020-2024: Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, And Forecast |Technavio

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market report has been added to Technavio's offering.

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market report has been added to Technavio's offering.

The market is anticipated to witness healthy growth at a CAGR of over 9%. This growth can be attributed to the growing geriatric population. However, a lack of trained professionals can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Analysis Report by End-user (Hospitals and clinics and Homecare) and Geographic ( North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) Forecasts,2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/report/point-of-care-coagulation-testing-market-industry-analysis

The point-of-care coagulation testing market growth will further be accelerated due to the growing technological innovations in POC testing. Furthermore, the growing focus toward personalized medicine, particularly, in the North American region will significantly influence the point-of-care coagulation testing market's growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Companies:

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corp.

DIAGNOSTICA STAGO SAS

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Helena Laboratories Corp.

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

Hospitals and clinics - size and forecast 2019-2024

Homecare - size and forecast 2019-2024

Point-of-Care Coagulation Testing Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2019-2024)

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 Asia - size and forecast 2019-2024

- size and forecast 2019-2024 ROW - size and forecast 2019-2024

