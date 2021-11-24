POINT Biopharma Licenses Innovative Lu-177 Production Technology From SCK CEN (Belgian Nuclear Research Center)

INDIANAPOLIS and MOL, Belgium , Nov. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) , a company accelerating the discovery, development, and global access to life changing radiopharmaceuticals, and Studiecentrum voor Kernenergie/Centre d'Etude de l'Energie Nucléaire, also known as the Belgian Nuclear Research Center ("SCK CEN"), one of Belgium's largest research centers with sixty-five years of experience in nuclear research and technology, today announced a technology license agreement for Lu-177 purification technology to accelerate POINT's in-house no-carrier-added lutetium-177 (n.c.a. Lu-177) production program.

Medical isotopes like Lu-177 are not commodities; some Lu-177 manufacturing processes can introduce radioactive impurities which limit the number of clinics which can administer the final radiopharmaceutical drug. No-carrier-added (n.c.a.) Lu-177, on the other hand, is a pure form of Lu-177 that does not include long lived radioactive impurities, increasing the ease of administration in outpatient settings. SCK CEN's significant scientific development experience and research capabilities have enabled them to develop innovative and scalable technology for the efficient production of n.c.a. Lu-177. POINT is licensing SCK CEN's n.c.a. Lu-177 purification technology to both further increase the resiliency of POINT's supply chain, as well as to lower POINT's cost of medical isotope, the most expensive raw material used in radiopharmaceutical production.

"This agreement with SCK CEN represents another key building block of our supply chain, positioning us as one of the first companies to manage the whole radiopharmaceutical life cycle, From Neutron To Patient™," said Dr. Joe McCann, CEO of POINT Biopharma. "The scope and depth of our supply chain is now truly unique in the radiopharmaceutical industry and, when combined with our 80,000 ft² state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, make POINT one of the few firms globally capable of delivering radiopharmaceuticals for large cancer indications. We look forward to shipping our first clinical dose from our facility in the coming weeks, as we continue to pursue our vision of transforming lives that have been touched by cancer."

Eric van Walle, Director General of SCK CEN, added "By leveraging our long history and deep expertise in nuclear technology, we strive to be an indispensable player in the production and distribution of radioisotopes for nuclear medicine. We are pleased to partner with POINT to support their development of no-carrier-added lutetium-177 for patients with prostate cancer."

About SCK CENSpanning sixty-five years of experience in nuclear research and nuclear technology, SCK CEN is one of the largest research institutions in Belgium. Every day, more than 850 employees dedicate themselves to developing peaceful applications of radioactivity. SCK CEN's research activities focus on three main areas: the safety of nuclear installations, the development of nuclear medicine and protecting people and the environment from ionizing radiation. SCK CEN is world-renowned and shares its expertise through countless publications and training courses, so that this pool of exceptional competence can be maintained. For more information, please visit www.sckcen.be

About POINT BiopharmaPOINT Biopharma Global Inc. is a globally focused radiopharmaceutical company building a platform for the clinical development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. POINT is transforming precision medicine by combining a portfolio of best-in-class radio-pharmaceutical assets, a seasoned management team, an industry-leading pipeline, in-house manufacturing capabilities, and secured supply for rare medical isotopes like Actinium-225 and Lutetium-177. Learn more about POINT Biopharma Global Inc. at https://www.pointbiopharma.com/. Information about POINT Biopharma Global Inc.'s Phase 3 SPLASH trial for metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients can be found at https://www.splashtrial.com/.

