Pohlad Companies To Sell Go Radio Stations 95.3 And 96.3

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pohlad Companies, a privately held, diverse portfolio of organizations spanning multiple industries and sectors, today announced that it plans to sell its two radio stations, KZGO and KQGO. Effective today, they will transition to an all-music format.

"We have decided to exit the radio business," said Ben Hawn, Pohlad Companies chief of staff. "We are deeply grateful to the talented team at Go Radio and proud of their engagement within our community. We also sincerely appreciate the loyal support of our audiences over the years."

Closing of the anticipated sale is expected in the spring of 2021. A small number of Go Radio employees will be retained to assist with the business closure. All employees will be provided with transition support consistent with the Pohlad Companies philosophy.

About Pohlad CompaniesFounded by Carl R. Pohlad in the 1950s, the Pohlad Companies had its start in the banking and soft-drink bottling industries. Now managed by his three sons Jim, Robert and Bill, with third generation family members actively involved, the organization has four primary business groups. Operating Companies includes ownership and management of firms in diverse industries such as commercial real estate mortgage banking (NorthMarq), automobiles (Carousel Motor Group) and automation (PaR Systems); Real Estate includes commercial real estate development and investment activities, principally through United Properties LLC.; Sports and Entertainment comprises investments in the sports and entertainment industries including the Minnesota Twins Major League Baseball Club; and Investments includes direct and non-control investments in privately held companies and in financial instruments of varying duration and type. The Pohlad family and the Pohlad Companies have a deep commitment to the communities where they live and work, demonstrated through the Pohlad Family Foundation, along with the giving and engagement initiatives of its operating businesses and employees. To learn more, visit pohladcompanies.com.

SOURCE Pohlad Companies