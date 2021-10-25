Poets&Quants Releases 3rd Annual Ranking Of The Top MBA Programs For Entrepreneurship

The definitive publication for graduate business education publishes annual ranking highlighting the value of an MBA for entrepreneurs

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has unveiled its 3rd annual ranking of the Top MBA Programs for Entrepreneurship. The data reveal that, for the third year in a row, the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis is the #1 business school for entrepreneurship.

Poets&Quants' ranking captures a wide range of criteria about U.S. and global business schools, including a school's accelerator space, venture funds available, and core classes dedicated to entrepreneurship.

"Successful entrepreneurs benefit tremendously from the MBA experience," says Nathan Allen, lead editor of the entrepreneurship ranking. "While an MBA is not a prerequisite of startup success, business schools are constantly evolving and graduating thousands of entrepreneurs who have access to millions of dollars in funding and are creating some of the most successful startups of the past ten years."

A unique element of Poets&Quants' ranking is complete transparency on the ranking methodology and weighting system, allowing students to evaluate schools for the best fit. The full methodology can be viewed here and the full data set here.

The Top 10 MBA programs for entrepreneurship in 2022 are:

1. Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)2. Babson College3. Rice University (Jones)4. ESADE5. IE Business School6. Harvard Business School7. University of Michigan (Ross)8. Stanford University Graduate School of Business9. City University of London (Bayes)10. Rutgers Business School

