Podopolo - The Next Generation In Podcast Apps

INNOVATIVE NEW SOCIAL PODCAST APP PODOPOLO LAUNCHES ON APPLE APP AND GOOGLE PLAY STORES WITH 4 MILLION+ PODCASTS, PERSONALIZED LISTENING, AND WAYS FOR PODCAST CREATORS TO MONETIZE THEIR CONTENT

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Serial entrepreneur and media-tech visionary Melinda Wittstock announces the launch of Podopolo , an innovative new mobile app revolutionizing podcasting with a superior listening experience that is personalized, social, and rewarding for listeners and content creators alike.

Podopolo has more podcasts than any other app - 4 million+ plus a superior personalized + interactive experience.

"Podcast listening is more fun with friends, so we've made it easy to invite your community into your experience and engage with listeners and podcasters around the world with similar interests," says Wittstock, Podopolo's CEO and Founder. "And we've made it easy for podcasters to grow, know and engage their fans in meaningful ways while monetizing their content."

Podopolo is The Most Comprehensive Podcast Platform

Available for download on Apple and Google Play , Podopolo features more podcasts than any other app - 4 million+ podcasts with hundreds of millions of episodes updating instantly across every genre and language, from undiscovered gems to fan favorites including NPR podcasts How I Built This , Wait Wait Don't Tell Me , Ted Radio Hour , comedy titles like Smartless , WTF Bill Burr's Monday Morning Podcast and Office Ladies , true crime binge-listens like Morbid and Crime Junkie , business shows like The Gary Vee Audio Experience , Reid Hoffman's Masters of Scale and The Ramsey Show , as well as top titles in health, spirituality, sports, music, entertainment and hits from Wondery, iHeartRadio, CNN, Wall St Journal, Fox News, MSNBC, BBC, USA Today and more including The Joe Budden Podcast , The Michael Savage Show , and the New York Times' The Daily .

Podopolo's powerful search and proprietary recommendation engine surfaces and curates the highest quality podcasts relevant to each listener's interests and friend relationships so podcast fans can build personalized and social listening libraries. Listeners can invite friends into the app and instantly share episodes on Podopolo and beyond to SMS and social media.

Watch the demo

Podcasting is the fastest growing media of all time, yet podcast hosting and listening apps have not innovated at pace. "We've been stalled at podcasting 1.0; that's why it's time to innovate podcasting 2.0 and beyond," says Wittstock.

Podopolo is a true all-service podcast platform at the intersection of media, AI-driven technology, and creators' economy, where podcasters benefit from cross-promotion, transparent AI-driven audience analytics, and monetization from advertising and paywall.

Today Podopolo makes its debut on Product Hunt , the platform that surfaces the best new products every day.

Podopolo has built an inspiring team culture working remotely during the Coronavirus pandemic with a growing team of 22 spanning 8 countries, amplifying the diversity of our global content with the diversity of our team and partners.

"Our goal at Podopolo is to improve lives and raise consciousness around the globe by connecting diverse communities to world-changing content and each other," states Wittstock, "all while creating profitable opportunities for podcasters, consumers, brands, and businesses."

Podopolo's Executive Chairman and lead investor Steve Little of Zero Limits Ventures , who has built six of his own technology businesses to high 9-figure exits, says: "Podopolo is the most exciting opportunity I've seen in years. Founder Melinda Wittstock's visionary leadership skills are extraordinary as well as her ability to attract the very best talent and over-deliver on results and traction. I could not be more thrilled with the product and its vast potential."

About Melinda Wittstock

Melinda Wittstock, Podopolo CEO and Founder and host of top-rated podcast Wings of Inspired Business , has had a successful career in tech and media as an executive, host and producer for many of the world's top media brands, including the BBC, Financial Times, Times of London and CNBC, as well as founding and growing four previous companies in broadcast media, social networking, AI-driven consumer intelligence, gamification, and technology to multimillion dollar success. Each one was her "lab," proving out parts of Podopolo. Learn more at Podopolo and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contact: Tyler PagetPodopolo Director of Social and Digital Media Tyler@Podopolo.com | 408-218-8683

