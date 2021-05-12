Podium Named One Of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces For Fourth Consecutive Year

LEHI, Utah, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Podium, the leading communication and payments platform for local businesses, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual list of the Best Workplaces for 2021. Hitting newsstands May 18 in the May/ June 2021 issue, and as part of a prominent Inc.com feature, the list is the result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture whether teams are operating in person or remotely.

Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. singled out 429 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

"Making Inc.'s Best Workplaces list for the fourth straight year is a credit to the amazing people who make up Podium and the outstanding culture we have created," said Eric Rea, co-founder and CEO at Podium. "Earning this recognition is even more meaningful to us given the unprecedented cultural challenges of 2020. The fact that our people still ranked us highly as a great place to work is humbling and honoring."

Podium started in Rea's apartment in 2014 and has since expanded to more than 900 employees across offices in the U.S. and Australia. Throughout its rapid growth, Podium has worked to develop an environment that forges strong relationships and retains talent, treating employees with respect and creating a culture that fosters creativity and values each person's contributions.

"The definition of a positive workplace has changed drastically over the past year," says Inc. magazine editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Stocked fridges and nap pods were no longer perks many companies could rely on once work went remote. So, this year's list is even more important as it reveals organizations that continue to enrich the lives of its employees amid a pandemic."

About PodiumPodium is a customer messaging and payments platform that enables companies with a local presence to conveniently connect with their customers at critical touchpoints to help them strengthen their business. By conveniently facilitating millions of customer interactions, such as driving customer-generated online reviews and providing improved customer messaging tools, Podium serves more than 90,000 local businesses in the United States, Canada and Australia. Headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and founded in 2014, Podium is currently backed by YC Continuity, Sapphire Ventures, Alkeon Capital, Recruit Co. Ltd., IVP, Accel, Summit Partners and GV. To learn more, visit www.podium.com or contact us at press@podium.com .

