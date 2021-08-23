PodcastOne Scores Former NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Jay Cutler For Exclusive Podcast/Vodcast Series

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PodcastOne, a leading podcast platform and a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media (LIVX) - Get Report, announced today that it has signed retired NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Jay Cutler for an exclusive podcast and vodcast series called Uncut with Jay Cutler . Launching August 25, 2021 via PodcastOne's SportsNet, Uncut with Jay Cutler 's upcoming guests include Country music star and former NFL Tight End Zach Miller, Kyle Long of the Kansas City Chiefs and Dan "Big Cat" Katz from Barstool Sports.

Recorded and filmed in Cutler's Nashville based state of the art podcasting studio, Uncut with Jay Cutler promises in depth interviews with Cutler's friends, former teammates, fellow pro athletes, and experts alike as they talk about their lives and the crazy times we live in today. Episodes will be packed with controversial news topics, trending discussions and unique segments giving fans and listeners something to look forward to each week.

"I am really excited to be part of the PodcastOne network and to have the opportunity to launch my own podcast, Uncut with Jay Cutler . I'm looking forward to talking with different guests from the worlds of sports, food, entertainment, politics and beyond and to have the chance to learn and to share opinions on a variety of issues and topics weekly reaching new audiences and reconnecting with those who have followed and supported me throughout my playing days and to be able to show other aspects of myself and interests in a fun and informative way," said Cutler.

"For years I've admired Jay's talent as a great college and NFL Quarterback and I am confident that those skills he developed as a team leader are going to be integral as he becomes a great podcast host. His fan base spans the worlds of sports, pop culture and beyond, and I cannot wait for audiences to get to know yet another side of him as he really gets to display the immense wit and charm I've seen from him personally. I'm really excited to see where he is going to take this podcast," said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Cutler is a former NFL Pro Bowl quarterback who played for 12 seasons, primarily with the Chicago Bears, the Denver Broncos and Miami Dolphins. After his successful NFL career, Cutler segued into reality TV starring on the hit E! Entertainment Television show Very Cavallari. Now based full-time in Nashville, Cutler's latest venture as the host of Uncut with Jay Cutler will showcase his dry sense of humor as he delves into the topics that he finds most fascinating from sports, food, entertainment and politics. Uncut with Jay Cutler is available on PodcastOne , Apple, Spotify, Facebook, Amazon and wherever podcasts are heard.

About PodcastOne PodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Steve Austin, Armando "Pitbull" Perez, Jordan Harbinger, Heather Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Brett Favre, Robert Horry, Michael Cohen and top-rated true crime shows including Court Junkie, A&E's Cold Case Files, American Nightmare, First Degree and more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the parent company of LaunchpadOne, an innovative self-serve platform developed to launch, host, distribute and monetize independent user-generated podcasts. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) - Get Report (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by ''Live) is a global talent-first, interactive music, sports, and entertainment subscription platform delivering premium content and livestreams from the world's top artists. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020, a library featuring close to 30 million songs, 500 expertly curated radio stations, 235 podcasts/vodcasts, hundreds of pay-per-views, personalized merchandise, an NFT business, and has created a valuable connection between brands, fans, and bands. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive, Slacker Radio, React Presents, Custom Personalization Solutions, and PodcastOne, which generates more than 2.27 billion downloads per year 300+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The combination of acquisitions and the expansion of products and franchises have secured LiveXLive as a top-rated music, entertainment and media services company. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its app, online website, and social channels. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive .

