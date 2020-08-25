PodcastOne Inks The Stallone Sisters To An Exclusive Production And Distribution Deal For Podcasts And Vodcasts

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading podcast network PodcastOne , a subsidiary of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) - Get Report ("LiveXLive"), has signed internationally-known sisters, Sistine and Sophia Stallone, to an exclusive podcast and vodcast production and distribution deal. The Stallone Sisters' show, "UNWAXED," features the sisters discussing adulting, pop culture, their single lives, their careers as actresses, models, and lifestyle influencers and their unique experiences as part of one of Hollywood's most prominent families, while sometimes featuring very familiar faces for in-studio interviews. The Stallone Sisters are set to bring their classic older-younger sibling dynamic to audio and visual life on August 25, 2020 on PodcastOne, as well as wherever else podcasts are heard. The live stream video broadcast, coined a "vodcast," is available on www.livexlive.com .

"We are extremely grateful to the PodcastOne family and Norm Pattiz," said the duo. "We can't wait to share our voice and entertain listeners worldwide!"

The Stallone Sisters' "UNWAXED" joins a rapidly growing slate of podcast and vodcast programming for PodcastOne and LiveXLive alongside "Feels Good" from social media superstars Amanda Cerny and Jacqueline Fernandez, "Too Tired to be Crazy" from meme queen Violet Benson, and "The Adam Carolla Show" hosted by comedian Adam Carolla. It also adds to the fast-growing Vodcast Network that LiveXLive and PodcastOne launched in early summer 2020 as a programming and viewing destination for video podcast formats.

"I've known Sophia and Sistine since they were babies. Well they're not babies anymore," said Executive Chairman of PodcastOne, Norm Pattiz. "They're smart, accomplished young women with fans and followers who will be attracted to their totally unique podcast on PodcastOne. Their streaming vodcast joins our Vodcast Network available on the LiveXLive platform and app. This is very exciting for not only the company, but for me personally."

As the daughters of Golden Globe winner and Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone and model and successful entrepreneur Jennifer Flavin, Sistine and Sophia Stallone grew up immersed in the entertainment and fashion industries. Sistine starred in her first feature film, "47 Meters Down: Uncaged," in 2019 and has graced the covers of magazines such as Town & Country, Harper's Bazaar, Elle Russia, Grazia, Dujour, and more. As a model Sistine's extensive advertising campaigns include work for Express, Smashbox Cosmetics, Dolce & Gabbana, and Chanel Beauty.

Sophia is a recent graduate of The University of Southern California where she studied Communications and Entrepreneurship. She has garnered success as a model for such iconic brands as Samantha Vega and Dolce & Gabbana and has appeared on some of the foremost international fashion runways. Appearing on the worldwide stage as Miss Golden Globes 2017 alongside her sisters, she has gained over 1.3 million Instagram followers and has been seen on the cover of Harper's Bazaar and The Hollywood Reporter, amongst others. Sophia has also appeared as a guest judge on Project Runway and now runs her own popular website and lifestyle brand.

About "UNWAXED"Sophia and Sistine Stallone are not waxing their eyebrows, they're baring it all. From adulting to single life and crazy stories including exciting guests joining in on the chaos, this is cheaper than a therapist, less judgmental than your best friend, and more painless than a wax. This is UNfiltered, UNapologetic, UNbelievably, UNWAXED.

About PodcastOnePodcastOne is a leading advertiser-supported podcast company, offering a 360-degree solution for both content creators and advertisers, including content development, brand integration and distribution. Acquired by LiveXLive Media in 2020, the two entities have subsequently teamed to create a new video podcast (Vodcast) network under the LiveXLive umbrella. Amassing more than 2.8 billion downloads annually, the network produces 400+ episodes weekly across a stable of hundreds of top podcast programs, including influencer talent like Adam Carolla, Shaquille O'Neal, Steve Austin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Tip "T.I." Harris, Demi Burnett, Erin Brockovitch, Amanda Cerney & Jacqueline Fernandez, Autumn Calabrese, Spencer and Heidi Pratt, Heather and Terry Dubrow, The LadyGang, Dr. Drew, Chael Sonnen, Rich Eisen, and hundreds more. Its shows are distributed across its own platform as well as LiveXLive's owned-and-operated channels on mobile, mobile web, desktop and SmartTV's. PodcastOne is the brainchild of Radio Hall of Famer, Norm Pattiz, also the founder of Network Radio-giant, Westwood One. PodcastOne is a wholly-owned subsidiary of LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) - Get Report.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (LIVX) - Get Report (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a global platform for live stream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture. LiveXLive, which has streamed over 1200 artists since January 2020, has become a go-to partner for the world's top artists and celebrity voices as well as music festivals concerts, including Rock in Rio, EDC Las Vegas, and many others. In April 2020, LiveXLive produced its first 48-hour music festival called "Music Lives" with tremendous success as it earned over 50 million views and over 5 billion views for #musiclives on TikTok on 100+ performances. LiveXLive's library of global events, video-audio podcasts and original shows are also available on Amazon, Apple TV, Roku and Samsung TVs in addition to its own app, destination site and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, PodcastOne, generates more than 2.8 billion downloads annually across more than 300 podcasts. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter at @livexlive, and YouTube.

