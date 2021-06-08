Podcast Scoop Exposes Ronan Farrow Is NOT Frank Sinatra's Son, NEW News On Marilyn That Could Have Prevented Her Early Death, And An Incident With Elton John

Tony Oppedisano's book is out TODAY and Alan Nevins and Joey Santos in their Two Guys from Hollywood podcast have the scoop! The first interview on these scoops with Tony airs at 11:59pm Monday 6/7

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frank Sinatra is, to this day, one of the most influential and iconic musicians to grace this planet, and on this week's episode, Alan and Joey are talking to a man that knew him better than most - Tony Oppedisano. Tony met Frank in 1972 and until the day he died, they were inseparable. Tony held many roles in Frank's life: member of his management team, confidant, but most importantly, dear friend. Tony's new and poignant book SINATRA AND ME: IN THE WEE SMALL HOURS, publishes today, and Two Guys from Hollywood is giving you an EXCLUSIVE look into his world. Listen HERE

In this incredible episode, Tony shares the answer to a highly controversial question: is Ronan Farrow Frank Sinatra's son? He also shares a never before heard story that raises questions about Marilyn Monroe's death, and an incident surrounding Elton John. Tony shares inside stories about Frank, their time together, and what it was like to walk, live and drink alongside one of the greatest musicians to ever perform. From the man who knew all Frank's secrets, you'll have to listen to believe it.

Sound Clips from Two Guys in Hollywood Podcast: Tony Oppedisano on Frank Sinatra Standing Up for Elton John Tony Oppedisano on the Rumors of Ronan Farrow's Paternity Tony Oppedisano on Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe

Tuesday, June 8 th, 2021, EP.22: Secrets in the Small Hours - A Conversation with Tony Oppedisano

