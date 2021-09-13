Podcast Producer And Fashion Entrepreneur Named National Staffing Employee Of The Year

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Staffing Association today announced that Advent Talent Group's Souphak Kienitz has been named the 2022 National Staffing Employee of the Year.

The announcement marks the beginning of National Staffing Employee Week, which runs this year from Sept. 13 to 19 and celebrates the contributions of the millions of temporary and contract employees hired by U.S. staffing agencies each year.

"Staffing and recruiting companies provide opportunities for success for employees throughout the country," said Richard Wahlquist, president and chief executive officer of ASA. "Our National Staffing Employee of the Year and All-Stars are all incredible individuals whose partnerships with staffing companies changed their lives for the better."

Sponsored by StaffPro3, a division of PMC Insurance, the National Staffing Employee of the Year and All-Star awards honor current or former temporary or contract employees with an extraordinary story of staffing success and who best exemplifies one or more of the industry's key messages of bridging and flexibility.

Kienitz will be honored during a ceremony at Staffing World ®, the ASA annual convention and expo, Sept. 28-30 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Denver.

National Staffing Employee of the Year Office-Clerical and Administrative Sector Souphak Kienitz

Kienitz was interested in finding a profession that allowed her the flexibility to earn an income while also developing her upcoming clothing brand, Jay Victoria. She was referred to Advent Talent Group, where she was able to openly share her personal and career goals, including her need for flexibility, with her recruiter. This was a welcome change from her previous job search experiences. Shortly after, Advent matched Kienitz with an opportunity as a part-time, temporary front desk receptionist at the Minneapolis Foundation, an organization that promotes civic engagement and community investments. Her hard work and dedication caught the eye of the foundation's leadership, and Kienitz was soon offered the opportunity to work in a full-time capacity as a producer for the foundation's podcast, "Conversations With Chanda." Her clothing brand is launching soon.

Engineering, Information Technology, and Scientific Sector All-Star Katie Brewer

Brewer used staffing to take a chance on her future. Following layoffs at her previous employer, Brewer wanted to find a way to develop the skills she needed to enter the technical field without going to a four-year college. In the summer of 2020, she interviewed and was chosen for the Year Up Professional Resources (dba YUPRO) YUPRO@Facebook IT Residency program, which allowed her to work as a contractor for the social media company while also continuing to learn important technical training. The residency contractor program provided her with support and new opportunities to grow as a professional. Soon, Brewer was not only learning new skills, but also leading projects and training new externs. As a result of her hard work and dedication, Brewer gained the experience and skills required for full-time consideration at Facebook.

Health Care Sector All-Star Margaret Khan

Khan uses the flexibility staffing provides to support a health care clinic in her hometown. In 2007, Khan came to the U.S. to support a family member with disabilities. After earning her associate's and bachelor's degree in nursing, she began with Health Carousel as a travel nurse. The role provides her with the flexibility to work while caring for her loved one and traveling back to Uganda to support a local health care clinic. Today, Khan also works with Health Carousel's international team to help other nurses from Uganda with licensing exams in the U.S.

Industrial Sector All-Star Li Yan Zhang

Working with the AtWork Group helped Zhang rejoin the workforce. After immigrating to the U.S., Zhang started working 12-hour shifts every day at a local Knoxville restaurant. Unfortunately, soon after purchasing a home, she lost her job due to pandemic restrictions. Zhang then turned to AtWork Group's local branch to find new employment, and she was placed with Lifetime Products, a plastics manufacturer. Her intelligence and hard work quickly earned her praise, and she was soon offered a full-time position in a role that provided her with more free time to spend with her friends and family.

Professional-Managerial Sector All-Star Eronger Kornegay III

By working with Cella Inc., Kornegay was able to fulfill a family promise. While he was serving as her caregiver, Kornegay's mother made him promise that he would return to school. While working three jobs and gaining as much marketing experience as possible, he turned to Cella Inc. Cella found him a contract role as a marketing manager with computer software company Nutanix. His incredible drive and determination led to a permanent position with Nutanix—and he did it all while earning his bachelor's degree.

