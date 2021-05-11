Pobeda Airline Begins Full-Scale Flight Program From Sheremetyevo Airport

MOSCOW, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Low-cost airline Pobeda, a member of the Aeroflot Group, has begun operating a full-scale flight program Sheremetyevo International Airport.

Pobeda began operating flights from Sheremetyevo as part of the Aeroflot Group's strategy to optimize the Group's route network and fleet, taking into account the high demand for low-cost travel.

The modern infrastructure, production resources and qualified personnel of Sheremetyevo Airport make it possible to provide efficient ground handling of the airline's turnaround flights within 25 minutes. The handling operator of Sheremetyevo Airport, Sheremetyevo Handling LLC, in cooperation with the airport's divisions and other companies of the Group, provides services for passengers and aircraft in the shortest possible time to ensure return flights. The technologies for servicing aircraft and passengers provide for the accelerated or parallel execution of a number of operations, taking into account all safety measures.

"The full-scale program of flights of Pobeda Airline from Sheremetyevo is another step in the development of our base partner - Aeroflot Group," said Mikhail Vasilenko, Director General of JSC SIA, "and we are delighted to welcome one of the fastest growing airlines in Europe. The arrival of the low-cost airline will ensure the expansion of the airport's route network and provide our passengers with new opportunities in terms of airfares."

The Director General of Pobeda, Andrei Kalmykov, said, "Launching flights from our second Moscow airport makes Pobeda even more convenient and affordable for our clients. Now they can choose not just fares, destinations and departure dates, but even the airport in Moscow. We are seeing over 90% of capacity already on our first flights, which is typical for Pobeda."

The airline is serviced in Terminal D. Pobeda passengers are offered a wide range of services and opportunities while waiting for their flight. Travelers with children can visit the comfortable mother-and-child room, and passengers with disabilities have access to the modern Saturn Lounge in the terminal. Passengers will also appreciate the high level of services in the Sleep Lounge, a sleep and relaxation room located in the public area of Terminal D. The comfortable Sochi business lounge is available to business-class travelers and features an exquisite and spectacular interior design.

Pobeda's summer schedule includes flights from Sheremetyevo to 14 domestic destinations. Since May 11, the airline has operated flights to Perm twice a day as well as flights to Makhachkala and Cheboksary.

Flights to Gorno-Altaysk, Yekaterinburg, Nalchik, St. Petersburg, Sochi and Ufa will be launched during the second stage, which will begin June 1, and flights to Petrozavodsk will be added to the network of flights from Sheremetyevo on June 2. The third stage involves the launch of flights to Barnaul, Vladikavkaz, Mineralnye Vody and Ulyanovsk, beginning July 1.

In the summer season, Pobeda will operate up to 20 flights a day from Sheremetyevo. By the end of 2021, more than 1.5 million Pobeda clients will be served at Sheremetyevo.

By the end of summer 2021, 10 Boeing 737-800 aircraft, received by Pobeda as part of the fleet optimization within the Aeroflot Group, will be based at Sheremetyevo. All aircraft were delivered to Aeroflot during 2018 from the manufacturing plant in Seattle, and Pobeda is already operating three of the airliners. Aeroflot will transfer 50 aircraft of this type to Pobeda from 2021 to 2023 .

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating. You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero .

