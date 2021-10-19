Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Size Worth $591.6 Million By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global pneumatic tourniquet market size is expected to reach USD 591.6 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 7.0% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of orthopedic and plastic surgeries performed is driving the growth of this market. Moreover, a surge in accidental injuries further contributes to the growth of the market. For instance, according to the Association for Safe International Road Travel (ASIRT), around 38,000 people die and an additional 4.4 million are severely injured annually in crashes on U.S. roadways.

Key Insights & Findings:

In terms of type, the single-bladder segment held the largest market share of over 66% in 2020

The growth is attributed to the high demand for single-bladder devices due to the better clinical efficacy offered by them

In terms of application, the others segment held the largest market share in 2020

The segment is expected to remain dominant growing at a considerable growth rate over the forecast period

Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period

This growth is credited to the rising number of orthopedic surgeries performed and growing cases of accidental injuries

Read 90 page market research report, " Pneumatic Tourniquet Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Single Bladder, Double Bladder), By Application (Orthopedic, IVRA), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ", by Grand View Research

Thus, the demand for pneumatic tourniquets is predicted to increase, as they are mainly used to control bleeding in emergency situations, such as accidents. Furthermore, increasing private and public expenses on the development of healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are propelling the market growth. In addition, rising R&D activities to develop advanced products are likely to create lucrative market growth opportunities.

Tourniquets are widely used in hospitals for orthopedic procedures if external hemorrhage cannot be controlled by direct pressure. Furthermore, these systems are extensively used owing to their ability to create a bloodless field during orthopedic surgery. This helps surgeons to reduce procedural time. Moreover, the device is used for urgent management of breathing and airway issues during emergencies, such as severe limb amputation or limb hemorrhages with multiple bleeding points. It also offers greater flexibility and reliability, leading to the rising product demand.

Grand View Research has segmented the global pneumatic tourniquet market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Pneumatic Tourniquet Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Single-bladder



Double-bladder

Pneumatic Tourniquet Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

Orthopedic



Intravenous Regional Anesthesia (IVRA)



Others

Pneumatic Tourniquet Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa





Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Pneumatic Tourniquet Market

Zimmer Biomet

Stryker

Ulrich Medical

VBM

Anetic Aid

DSMAREF Co. Ltd.

