PNC Declares Dividend Of $1.15 On Common Stock

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) - Get Report declared a quarterly cash dividend on the common stock of $1.15 per share. The dividend will be payable Feb. 5, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 19, 2021.

The board also declared a cash dividend on the following series of preferred stocks:

Series B : a quarterly dividend of 45 cents per share will be payable March 10, 2021 , to shareholders of record at the close of business Feb. 12, 2021 .

Series O: a semi-annual dividend of $3,375.00 per share ( $33.75 per each depositary share, 100 of which represent one share of Series O preferred stock) will be payable Feb. 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 19, 2021 .

Series P: a quarterly dividend of $1,531.25 per share ( $.3828125 per each depositary share, 4,000 of which represent one share of Series P preferred stock) will be payable Feb. 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business Jan. 19, 2021 .

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is one of the largest diversified financial services institutions in the United States, organized around its customers and communities for strong relationships and local delivery of retail and business banking including a full range of lending products; specialized services for corporations and government entities, including corporate banking, real estate finance and asset-based lending; wealth management and asset management. For information about PNC, visit www.pnc.com.

