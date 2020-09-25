PMV Pharma Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering

CRANBURY, N.J., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 11,765,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $18.00 per share. PMV Pharma's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on September 25, 2020 under the ticker symbol "PMVP."

The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by PMV Pharma, are expected to be approximately $211.8 million. The offering is expected to close on September 29, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, PMV Pharma has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,764,750 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in the offering was filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on September 24, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus, when available, may be obtained for free from the offices of Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at 1-866-471-2526, or by email at Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, Attention: Prospectus Department, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 1-833-297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com; or Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 36th Floor, New York, NY 10055, by telephone at 1-888-474-0200, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53 mutations. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

