PMR Law Earns 2020 Texas Lawyer Litigation Department Of The Year Honor

HOUSTON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Houston-based Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke Law (PMR Law) has been honored as Litigation Department of the Year by the publishers of Texas Lawyer magazine based on the firm's work in products liability and mass torts litigation.

The Texas Legal Awards are based on submissions that highlight the firm's cases, followed by a vetting process from the Texas Lawyer editorial team.

"Compassion is what drives the work of our firm," said PMR Law co-founder Tej Paranjpe. "We are grateful that our many hours dedicated to fighting for justice have been recognized."

In the past year, PMR Law has represented plaintiffs in personal injury and mass tort matters, and has secured significant settlements for the families of individuals injured or killed in accidents.

Most recently, the firm's grassroots efforts have focused on pipeline construction crossing the Houston-area communities of Channelview and Jacinto City. The work of PMR Law could have a significant impact on how companies design and build pipelines through residential areas.

In the Channelview case, PMR Law claims more than $250 million in damages against six defendants, including CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric, LLC and Enterprise Products Holdings, LLC, for failing to properly construct a pipeline behind residents' homes, resulting in flooding, structural damage and a decrease in home values. The firm's case has grown from fewer than 100 homeowners to nearly 1,000 plaintiffs today.

In addition to the Litigation Department of the Year honor, Tej Paranjpe was also among the recipients of the On the Rise award, which recognizes the state's leading attorneys under the age of 40. In a 10-year career, Mr. Paranjpe has tried more than 107 jury trials to verdict, and has built a team that is representing 400 current and active cases.

PMR Law attorneys have earned numerous individual legal honors, including Best Lawyers in America "Ones to Watch," Texas Super Lawyers Rising Stars and Texas Super Lawyers, for their personal injury work.

PMR Law is driven by compassion and focused on results. The firm has helped hundreds of clients receive the compensation they deserve after they were the victims of accidents or financial disputes. PMR Law's priority is to provide personalized attention, professionalism, and tireless representation. Visit our website to learn more: https://pandmllp.com/.

Media Contact: Sophia Reza800-559-4534 sophia@androvett.com

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pmr-law-earns-2020-texas-lawyer-litigation-department-of-the-year-honor-301134035.html

SOURCE Paranjpe Mahadass Ruemke LLP