PM360 Magazine Announces Winners Of 2021 Trailblazer Awards

Best of the Best in Healthcare Marketing Honored at Virtual Event

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PM360, a leading life sciences marketing industry trade publication, announced the winners of their 13 th annual Trailblazer Awards during a virtual event on Thursday, September 23, 2021. The awards recognize outstanding companies, marketers, brand managers, and cutting-edge initiatives within the pharmaceutical, biotech, medical device, and diagnostics industries. In total, 67 winners were named across eight overall categories: Companies of the Year, Marketer of the Year, Marketing Team of the Year, Vanguard Award, Imagination Award, Lifetime Achievement, Brand Champions, and Initiatives.

"When the world was in need of hope as we witnessed the toll of a global pandemic, our industry delivered more than that—it delivered solutions," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "This year's winners prove that even when circumstances are at their worst, our industry is capable of achieving extraordinary things. While this certainly includes their work to directly address COVID, the achievements being recognized cover a wide range of therapeutic areas, communication initiatives, and support programs that ensured doctors, patients, and caregivers had what they needed, no matter the obstacles."

All of the winners were celebrated at a virtual party that also featured a Best Half-Dressed Contest, a dance party, and the comedic stylings of the night's emcee, Judy Gold, who is an Emmy-award winning actress, comedian, and writer.

Each of the winners were judged and selected by the PM360 Editorial Advisory Board, a cross section of experts from across the industry. The judges are asked to evaluate the following criteria for each category: Company of Year (innovation, talent development, and social responsibility); Brand Champions (innovation, leadership, communication, analytical, and organizational skills); Initiatives (content, format, success in reaching targeted audience, and overall quality); Marketer of the Year (the individual who best exemplifies the most insightful, forward-thinking, and transformative marketing ideas, and actions in the industry); Marketing Team (the team who best exemplifies those same qualities); Vanguard Award (an industry pioneer who developed a new service, strategy, product, or technology that had the most impact on the industry); Imagination Award (an industry leader who demonstrated the courage to stand apart from the conventional industry norms by imagining and then realizing a radical idea); and Lifetime Achievement (an industry veteran who has transformed the business through leadership, wide-ranging influence, and original contributions.)

This year's Lifetime Achievement Award Winner was Ed Wise, Chief Executive Officer, Omnicom Health Group. As a creative leader at CDM early in his career, Wise authored many award-winning campaigns for Pfizer brands including Zithromax and Diflucan, and he penned the now-famous Bob Dole "Courage" commercial for the launch of Viagra. Wise later became President and then CEO of the CDM Group, but in 2016 his role expanded significantly as he led the formation of Omnicom Health Group (OHG), the global collective of dedicated healthcare communications companies within Omnicom. OHG has grown into one of the largest healthcare communications groups in the world, serving over 100 life sciences clients through 14 agencies.

"For nearly 40 years, Ed has left his mark on our industry through both iconic campaigns and a leadership model that has changed how agencies today operate," says Anna Stashower, CEO and Publisher of PM360. "More recently, the formation of OHG fulfilled his vision of an 'independent-minded network, brilliantly connected.' As the leader of one of the largest healthcare communications groups in the world, Ed continues to transform the industry through revolutionary strategies and offerings that provide better ways for clients to connect with all healthcare stakeholders."

Some of the other big winners include Moderna as this year's Pharmaceutical/Biotech Company of the Year, while Zimmer Biomet was named the Medical Device/Diagnostics Company of the Year and Novavax took home Specialty Pharma Company of the Year. Additionally, Calcium was named the Advertising Agency of the Year for the third consecutive year and DeepIntent was given the honor of Supplier/Vendor of the Year.

PM360 will publish profiles of this year's Trailblazer winners in its October issue and on its website.

This year's PM360 Trailblazer winners include:

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENT Ed Wise, Chief Executive Officer, Omnicom Health Group

IMAGINATION AWARD Dave Guiga, Head of Respiratory & Immunology Portfolio Acceleration, AstraZeneca

VANGUARD AWARD Joe George, Director, Marketing Technology COE, AbbVie

MARKETER OF THE YEAR Zoe Cohen, Vice President of Product Marketing, Doximity, Inc.

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR SILVER WINNERORLADEYO Brand Team, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

MARKETING TEAM OF THE YEAR GOLD WINNERENSPRYNG Launch Team, Genentech and Agency Partners: Intouch Group, VMLY&R, Heartbeat, and CMI

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: PHARMACEUTICAL/BIOTECHModerna

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: MEDICAL DEVICE/DIAGNOSTICSZimmer Biomet

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SPECIALTY PHARMA/BIOTECHNovavax

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: ADVERTISING AGENCYCalcium

COMPANY OF THE YEAR: SUPPLIER/VENDORDeepIntent

BRAND CHAMPION AWARD WINNERS

Autoimmune: Larry McNally, Associate Director, Immunology Marketing, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Cardiology:Patrick L Sutton, Executive Director, Patient & Specialty Services, Cardio-Renal-Metabolic, Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation

Central Nervous System: Paul Lowman, Director of Marketing, Neurodegeneration/Multiple Sclerosis, Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson

Dermatology:PJ Cadman, Marketing Lead Dermatology, UCB Pharmaceuticals

Diabetes/Metabolic Disorders: Kevin Conway, Director, U.S. Metabolics Marketing, Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Diversity/Multicultural: Angela Guh, Senior Marketing Manager, U.S. Oncology, Amgen

Gastrointestinal: Noël Moossa, MS, MBA, Associate Director, OCE Paid Media, Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Hematology/Oncology: Melanie Nicholson, Executive Director, Immunoncology Global Product Strategy, Global Strategy and Corporate Development, Incyte Corporation

Infectious Disease: Megan Shultis, Director, U.S. Consumer Lead, Adult Pneumococcal Vaccine Marketing, Pfizer

Innovation: Paul Vega, Associate Director, ENTYVIO, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited USA

Managed Markets:AJ Ahuja, Director, Market Access Strategy and Marketing, ViiV Healthcare

Medical Device/Diagnostics: Hillary M. Titus, Director of External Communications, BioReference Laboratories, Inc.

Men's Health: Rozita Passarella, Vice President, Marketing, Clarus Therapeutics

Ophthalmology/Optometry: Mike Goeren, Senior Marketing, Genentech

Orthopedics/Musculoskeletal Disorders: Jeff LaConte, Lead, VELYS™ Robotics & Digital Surgery, Global Strategic Marketing, DePuy Synthes, The Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson

Rare Diseases: Christine Kingsbury, Senior Director of Marketing, Recordati Rare Diseases Inc.

Respiratory: Adam Boshell, Sr. AD Interstitial Lung Disease Marketing, Boehringer Ingelheim

Women's Health: Nicole Yohn, PhD, Associate Director, Marketing, Gilead-Kite Oncology

INITIATIVE WINNERS

APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE SILVER WINNERVELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution (DePuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, Elevate Healthcare, Next/Now)

APP/DIGITAL SOLUTION OR SUITE GOLD WINNERPlan B One-Step ®: "Ask B" Chatbot (Foundation Consumer Healthcare, CultHealth)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE SILVER WINNER"EVEN THE ODDS" (Amgen, Emcay)

CONSUMER WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE GOLD WINNEREYSUVIS, "MYEYSUVIS" (Kala Pharmaceuticals, QBFox Healthcomm)

CO-PROMOTE OR PARTNERSHIP INITIATIVE SILVER WINNER"Real Chemistry Partners with the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative to Engage Healthcare Providers and Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Confidence" (The Ad Council, Real Chemistry)

CO-PROMOTE OR PARTNERSHIP INITIATIVE GOLD WINNERREXULTI Customer Driven Non-Personal Promotion (Otsuka, Lundbeck, The Bloc)

DATA/ANALYTICS INITIATIVE SILVER WINNERMG United (argenx, closerlook)

DATA/ANALYTICS INITIATIVE GOLD WINNER ACTICS by EVERSANA (EVERSANA)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN SILVER WINNER"Storied Eyes" Campaign (Horizon Therapeutics, Area 23, An IPG Health Company)

DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER CAMPAIGN GOLD WINNER Enbrel (Amgen, Arnold Worldwide)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN SILVER WINNER Yescarta "More Than Hope" Campaign (Kite Pharmaceuticals, AbelsonTaylor)

DIRECT-TO-PATIENT CAMPAIGN GOLD WINNERTakeda Hemophilia Starter Kit (Takeda, Snow Companies)

HCP EDUCATION SILVER WINNERElevating the Standard of Cardiovascular Care for Women (Amarin Pharma Inc, Healthcare Consultancy Group)

HCP EDUCATION GOLD WINNERU.S. and Global CV Augmented Reality Strategies, Honest Abe, Dr Rose, and Chen (Boehringer Ingelheim, Confideo Labs)

INTERACTIVE MARKETING PROGRAM SILVER WINNER Acthar Town (Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Patients & Purpose)

INTERACTIVE MARKETING PROGRAM GOLD WINNERVELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution (DePuy Synthes, the Orthopaedics Company of Johnson & Johnson, Elevate Healthcare, Plexus Productions, Brawl Agency, FleishmanHillard)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION SILVER WINNER aHUS Journey Patient Resource Kit (Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Snow Companies)

PATIENT/CONSUMER EDUCATION GOLD WINNER"The Lowdown on Low Blood Sugar" (American Association of Clinical Endocrinology, JPA Health)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM SILVER WINNERMyMSTeam Treatment & Adherence Resource Center ( EMD Serono, MyHealthTeams)

PERSISTENCE/ADHERENCE PROGRAM GOLD WINNER CIMplicity Nurse Support Program (UCB, VMS BioMarketing)

POINT OF CARE SILVER WINNERPatientPoint Wait-Time Communication Platform (PatientPoint)

POINT OF CARE GOLD WINNERHCP and Patient Multichannel Educational Marketing Program (Insulet, InStep Health)

PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCH SILVER WINNER"Launching Restylane Kysse During the COVID-19 Pandemic" (Galderma, Real Chemistry)

PRODUCT/SERVICE LAUNCH GOLD WINNERTRODELVY, "Trojan Horse" (Gilead-Kite Oncology, Brick City Greenhouse)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN SILVER WINNER"Go for Three" (OMNI Surgical System, Schaefer Advertising Co.)

PROFESSIONAL CAMPAIGN GOLD WINNER"Say Goodbye" (AngioDynamics, Fingerpaint)

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE SILVER WINNERU.S. BREZTRI "Coming Soon" Campaign (AstraZeneca, Real Chemistry)

PROFESSIONAL WEBSITE/ONLINE INITIATIVE GOLD WINNERCIN Risk Disease Awareness (BeyondSpring, Proximyl Health)

SALES AID SILVER WINNEREngaging Sales Collateral to Bring New Hope and Treatment for Patients With Diabetic Gastroparesis (Evoke Pharma, EVERSANA ENGAGE)

SALES AID SILVER WINNERTaking a patient-centric approach to engaging physicians in metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC) and squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN) (Merck, Langland)

SELF-PROMOTION SILVER WINNERRare Disease Day - Data Points to Rare (Intouch Group)

SELF-PROMOTION GOLD WINNER"Connect'ability" (JPA Health)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN SILVER WINNERKnow Your CLL (Janssen Biotech, Pharmacyclics, MicroMass, An Ashfield Health Company)

SOCIAL MEDIA CAMPAIGN GOLD WINNERBRCA Blue Unbranded Prostate Cancer Campaign (Clovis Oncology, CultHealth)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN SILVER WINNER No Time to Wait (Bristol Myers Squibb-Pfizer Alliance, Carat & iProspect, Havas Media, Heartbeat, Publicis North America, Real Chemistry)

UNBRANDED CAMPAIGN GOLD WINNER"MS in Harmony" (Bristol Myers Squibb, Ogilvy Health)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN SILVER WINNERFostering Meaningful HCP Engagements Through Videos: WAKIX HCP Video Series (Harmony Biosciences, Synchrony Healthcare Communications, Blue Visual Effects, BTK Communications Group)

VIDEO/TV CAMPAIGN GOLD WINNERWake Up & RYBELSUS ® Launch Campaign (Novo Nordisk, CultHealth)

