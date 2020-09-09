PM Hotel Group Expands Lifestyle Portfolio With The Addition Of The Westin Baltimore

CHEVY CHASE, Md., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PM Hotel Group today announces that it has been selected to manage the Westin Baltimore Washington Hotel, a 260-room property conveniently located near Baltimore Washington International Airport.

"We are excited to expand our lifestyle portfolio with the addition of the Westin Baltimore. Now more than ever, strengthening our relationship with Westin- a brand whose core DNA is dedicated to wellness- feels like perfect timing as we move into the next phase of recovery for the hospitality industry," said Joseph Bojanowski, President of PM Hotel Group. "With an optimal location, this addition is indicative of our lifestyle collection's momentum."

Westin's signature wellness programs inspire guests to work, play, eat and sleep well while on the road. The Westin Baltimore was recently renovated and features Luminous Restaurant & Lounge and the signature WestinWORKOUT Fitness Studio including an indoor heated lap pool, as well as the runWESTIN concierge program.

About PM Hotel GroupA Top-15 hotel management company, PM Hotel Group has over two decades of experience building relationships with brands, partners and third-party hotel owners. We have participated in the development and acquisition of more than $3 billion in premium-branded and independent hotel properties across the United States. As an operator, PM Hotel Group is committed to its core values of respect- for one another, our guests and the planet. We manage with a dedication to sustainability, a tradition of teamwork and a passion for innovation and entrepreneurship. At PM Hotel Group we know that our people are our greatest resource. By focusing on our associates and the communities in which we work, we deliver strong performance for our owners. Learn more at pmhotelgroup.com

