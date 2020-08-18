Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Proposed Offering Of 5,750,000 Shares Of Common Stock

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (PLYM) - Get Report (the "Company") today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market and other conditions, 5,750,000 shares of its common stock. Plymouth intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 862,500 shares of its common stock. Plymouth intends to use the net proceeds from this offering to fund acquisitions, including certain industrial properties under contract, and for working capital and other general purposes, including to repay outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility.

Barclays, KeyBanc Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The shares are being offered pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering will be made only by means of a preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Barclays, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-888-603-5847 or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com; KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 127 Public Square, 4th Floor, Cleveland, Ohio 44114, or by telephone at (800) 859-1783; BMO Capital Markets, 3 Times Square, 25 th Floor, New York, NY 10036, Attention: Syndicate Department, Telephone: (800) 414-3627, or by email at bmoprospectus@bmo.com; and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by calling toll-free at (866) 803-9204.

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this release do not constitute guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release, which are not strictly historical statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the number of shares being offered and the anticipated use of proceeds, constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statement, many of which may be beyond our control. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

