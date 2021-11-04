PLx Pharma Inc. Announces New Scientific Data Available Evaluating The Pharmacologic Profile Of FDA-Approved VAZALORE 81 Mg Liquid-Filled Aspirin Capsules

-- VAZALORE 81 mg shows fast bioavailability, absorption, and platelet inhibition --

-- VAZALORE 81 mg has pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic profiles consistent withVAZALORE 325 mg --

-- Findings presented at TCT meeting earlier today --

SPARTA, N.J., Nov. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) - Get PLx Pharma, Inc. Report ("PLx" or the "Company"), is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard TM drug delivery platform that has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. The Company, with its lead products VAZALORE TM 325 mg and VAZALORE TM 81 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred to together as "VAZALORE"), today announced the availability of additional scientific data that builds upon the pharmacokinetic (PK) and pharmacodynamic (PD) profiles of VAZALORE 81 mg and compared with enteric coated aspirin (EC-ASA).

PLx Pharma conducted a randomized, open-label, crossover study where preliminary results showed VAZALORE 81 mg provided fast and reliable absorption after a single dose. In addition, VAZALORE 81 mg provided potent and early inhibition of platelet aggregation. The results of this study titled, Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Profile of PL-ASA, a Novel Phospholipid-Aspirin Complex Liquid Formulation, Compared to Enteric-coated Aspirin at an 81 mg Dose - Results from a Prospective, Randomized Crossover Study (F. Franchi et al.), were included in a virtual poster presentation during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics Meeting of the Cardiovascular Research Foundation (TCT 2021) in Orlando, FL. To access the poster, click here https://tct2021.crfconnect.com/abstracts, register and once signed in, search for abstract 'TCT 320' or author 'Franchi' to view the pdf.

"This was the first study to investigate the PK/PD parameters of the 81 mg dose of VAZALORE and, as expected, the results were consistent with previous findings from published pharmacologic studies with the 325 mg," said Lead Investigator Francesco Franchi, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine - Department of Medicine, Division of Cardiology at the University of Florida College of Medicine -Jacksonville.

"We are excited that these findings provide additional clinical information about our FDA-approved VAZALORE liquid-filled aspirin capsules, beyond the first studies that supported approval of VAZALORE 81 mg and VAZALORE 325 mg," said Natasha Giordano, President and CEO of PLx Pharma.

About VAZALOREVAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule, available in 81 mg and 325 mg doses. VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule allows for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption for pain relief plus the lifesaving benefits of aspirin. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com.

About PLx Pharma Inc. PLx Pharma, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on improving how active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are absorbed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract via its clinically validated and patent protected PLxGuard™ drug delivery platform. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com.

