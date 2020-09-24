Plus3 IT Systems Is A 2020 Washington Technology Fast 50

RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plus3 IT Systems, LLC (Plus3 IT) is proud to be ranked 7th on The Washington Technology Fast 50 list for 2020! This list showcases 50 of the fastest growing GovCon companies in the Federal market. Plus3 IT's rank is based on maintaining high growth across four consecutive years, combined with data on company leadership, contracts, major customers, and lines of business. Plus3 IT is honored to be recognized as a rising star in the market. Plus3 IT's placement on the list was announced in a Washington Technology article published on September 22, 2020. For the full ranking of this year's honorees, visit https://washingtontechnology.com/blogs/editors-notebook/2020/09/~/link.aspx?_id=1515463D9D9B492D920A049383CD7815&_z=z .

"Plus3 IT is pleased to be recognized by Washington Technology. This award reflects continued success growing our contract portfolio and supporting new customers." said Plus3 IT Director, Corporate Growth and Communication, Emma Webster.

Plus3 IT is a privately owned small business, headquartered in Reston, VA. As an expert-level cloud services firm, Plus3 IT supports mission requirements through the delivery of DevSecOps, cloud adoption, cloud security, cloud native application development, and cloud enabled data analytics. Plus3 IT has proven and documented success supporting the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), and Federal customers in all things related to cloud.

