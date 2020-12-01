Plus Therapeutics Expands ReSPECT™ Clinical Trial To MD Anderson Cancer Center

AUSTIN, Texas., Dec. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTV ) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing novel, targeted and personalized therapies for rare and difficult to treat cancers, today announced that the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center is now an active clinical trial site in its ongoing ReSPECT™ Phase 1 clinical trial, currently supported by the National Cancer Institute (NCI). ReSPECT is a multi-center, dose-finding study evaluating the Company's lead investigational asset, Rhenium NanoLiposome (RNL™), in patients with recurrent glioblastoma (GBM).

The study will be conducted by MD Anderson's Department of Neurosurgery with Jeffrey Weinberg, M.D., Professor of Neurosurgery and the Deputy Chair and Vice-Chair of Clinical Operations in The Department of Neurosurgery, as primary investigator.

"We are very excited to now have the MD Anderson Cancer Center enrolling patients in the ReSPECT clinical trial," said Andrew J. Brenner, M.D., Ph.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Neurology, and Neurosurgery at The University of Texas, Health Services Center at San Antonio and principle investigator of the ReSPECT trial. "Jeffrey and his team are a valuable addition to our efforts to advance RNL as a potential new treatment option for recurrent GBM."

"We are pleased to add Dr Weinberg and the MD Anderson Cancer Center team to our growing list of ReSPECT trial sites," said Marc Hedrick, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Plus Therapeutics. "The company will significantly benefit from the exceptional team of institutions as well as clinical and scientific advisors with whom we are working that all share our dedication to improving the care of GBM patients."

As the Company previously disclosed, the sixth dose escalation cohort of the ReSPECT trial is underway and expected to enroll by the end of 2020. In September 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted both Orphan Drug designation and Fast Track designation to RNL for the treatment of patients with glioblastoma. Additional details about the ReSPECT trial are available at clinicaltrials.gov ( NCT01906385 ).

About Plus Therapeutics, Inc.

Plus Therapeutics (Nasdaq: PSTV) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company's drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers. More information may be found at PlusTherapeutics.com and ReSPECT-Trials.com .

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we intend, expect, project, believe or anticipate and similar expressions or future conditional verbs such as will, should, would, could or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon certain assumptions and assessments made by our management in light of their experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors they believe to be appropriate. These statements include, without limitation, statements about: the Company's potential to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers; the Company's potential to develop drug candidates currently in its product pipeline; and the Company's potential to develop additional drugs outside of its current pipeline.

