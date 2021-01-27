Pluristem Announces Uplisting To The Nasdaq Global Market®

HAIFA, Israel, Jan. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading regenerative medicine company developing a platform of novel biological therapeutic products, announced that effective as of market open on January 29, 2021, its common shares have been approved for listing to the Nasdaq Global Market ® and will continue trading under the company's current ticker symbol - PSTI.

A listing on the Nasdaq Global Market ® is considered an indicator of status and success for companies that qualify for listing. Listed companies must satisfy stringent financial, liquidity and corporate governance requirements, both initially and on an ongoing basis.

"We believe that this move is important for the growth of our Company. The listing of our common shares on the Nasdaq Global Market ® may help increase our visibility within the institutional marketplace and enhance our ability to broaden our shareholder base with the goal of driving long-term shareholder value," said Pluristem CEO and President, Yaky Yanay.

About Pluristem TherapeuticsPluristem Therapeutics Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company developing novel placenta-based cell therapy product candidates. The Company has reported robust clinical trial data in multiple indications for its patented PLX cell product candidates and is currently conducting late-stage clinical trials in several indications. PLX cell product candidates are believed to release a range of therapeutic proteins in response to inflammation, muscle trauma, hematological disorders and radiation damage. The cells are grown using the Company's proprietary three-dimensional expansion technology and can be administered to patients off-the-shelf, without tissue matching. Pluristem has a strong intellectual property position; a Company-owned and operated GMP-certified manufacturing and research facility; strategic relationships with major research institutions; and a seasoned management team.

Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluristem is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that a listing on the Nasdaq Global Market® is important for its growth, that the listing may increase its visibility within the institutional marketplace and that such a listing may enhance its ability to broaden its shareholder base with the goal of driving long-term shareholder value. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluristem only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; Pluristem may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials; Pluristem's products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, Pluristem's technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; Pluristem may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with Pluristem's process; Pluristem's products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; Pluristem's patents may not be sufficient; Pluristem's products may harm recipients; changes in legislation may adversely impact Pluristem; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Pluristem to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluristem undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluristem, reference is made to Pluristem's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:Dana RubinDirector of Investor Relations972-74-7107194 danar@pluristem.com