Pluralsight Acquires DevelopIntelligence To Broaden Upskilling Experiences For Enterprises And Enable Businesses To Accelerate Digital Transformation

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (PS) - Get Report, the technology workforce development company, today announced it has acquired DevelopIntelligence, a Louisville, Colorado based provider of strategic skills consulting and virtual instructor-led training for IT, software development, and engineering teams at many of the world's most influential enterprise companies.

"The future of how businesses work is fundamentally changing. As enterprises accelerate their digital transformation strategies, they must provide upskilling programs needed to drive these efforts," said Aaron Skonnard, co-founder and CEO, Pluralsight. "Together, Pluralsight's on-demand skill development and DevelopIntelligence's highly customizable virtual learning programs and strategic consulting services will enable our customers to develop upskilling programs that scale to meet their specific needs while delivering the most effective path to skills development. What the DevelopIntelligence team has created is a natural fit for our long-term strategic growth and further differentiates us from other offerings that lack scale, customizability, or hands-on learning experiences."

DevelopIntelligence designs, delivers, and manages technology learning programs for software developers and engineers who need tailored, hands-on upskilling solutions to drive digital transformation efforts. Pluralsight's acquisition of DevelopIntelligence enables the company to deliver an all-in-one solution to enterprise customers in order to help them adapt to the evolving demands of upskilling a changing and increasingly distributed workforce.

"I am proud of the DevelopIntelligence team and what we've delivered for our customers," said Kelby Zorgdrager, founder and CEO, DevelopIntelligence. "This acquisition allows us to make an even bigger impact with our current customers while opening up new opportunities to help enterprises develop critical skills needed to innovate and stay competitive."

To learn more about how Pluralsight delivers the fastest possible path to skill development for technologists, visit www.pluralsight.com .

About PluralsightPluralsight is the leading technology workforce development company that helps companies and teams build better products by developing critical skills, improving processes and gaining insights through data, and providing strategic skills consulting. Trusted by forward-thinking companies of every size in every industry, Pluralsight helps individuals and businesses transform with technology. Pluralsight Skills helps enterprises build technology skills at scale with expert-authored courses on today's most important technologies, including cloud, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, and security, among others. Skills also includes tools to align skill development with business objectives, virtual instructor-led training, hands-on labs, skill assessments and one-of-a-kind analytics. Flow complements Skills by providing engineering teams with actionable data and visibility into workflow patterns to accelerate the delivery of products and services. For more information about Pluralsight (PS) - Get Report, visit pluralsight.com .

About DevelopIntelligenceDevelopIntelligence designs, delivers, and manages world-class technical learning programs for software development and engineering organizations looking to attract, retain and grow top technical talent. Managed learning services include training design, development, delivery, and management in the areas of software development, open source technologies, and technology leadership development. For more information about DevelopIntelligence, visit www.developintelligence.com .

