Plumas Bancorp Announces The Retirement Of Past President And Board Member William E. Elliott

QUINCY, Calif., Jan. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plumas Bancorp (Nasdaq:PLBC), the parent company of Plumas Bank, announced the recent retirement of board director, William E. Elliott, after 33 years of service. Mr. Elliott's retirement, effective December 31, 2020, was required by the age-based retirement policy in the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines. Elliott joined the bank in 1987 as president, chief executive officer, and director and he helped lead the company through numerous years of growth. Elliott retired as president and chief executive officer in 2005 but he continued to serve on the board for an additional 15 years.

Chairman of the Board, Daniel E. West, remarked, "We are extremely grateful to Bill for his significant contributions during his 18-year tenure as president and 33-year tenure as a director. Bill has been instrumental in laying the foundation for the Bank's success. Under his leadership, Plumas Bank experienced significant growth, both organically and through acquisitions. On behalf of the Company, we thank Bill for his longstanding commitment, leadership and dedication."

Andrew J. Ryback, director, president and chief executive officer of Plumas Bank and Plumas Bancorp, commented, "I am privileged to have worked with Bill since 2001. As one of our longest serving directors, Bill's financial insights and strategic guidance have made a lasting impact on our organization. His focus on trust, integrity and transparency aligned with Plumas Bank's culture and have helped enable the Bank's vision to help clients thrive, communities prosper, and enhance long-term shareholder value."

Elliott replied, "I am honored and grateful for the opportunity to have served in a leadership role for this outstanding organization. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time and will miss the interaction and comradery. Looking forward, I am very confident that the board, the executive team, and the bank personnel will continue to enable the organization to thrive and grow."

About Plumas Bancorp

Founded in 1980, Plumas Bank is a locally owned and managed full-service community bank headquartered in Northeastern California. The Bank operates thirteen branches: eleven located in the California counties of Plumas, Lassen, Placer, Nevada, Modoc and Shasta and two branches located in Nevada in the counties of Washoe and Carson City. The Bank also operates three loan production offices: two located in the California Counties of Placer and Butte, and one located in the Oregon County of Klamath. Plumas Bank offers a wide range of financial and investment services to consumers and businesses and has received nationwide Preferred Lender status with the United States Small Business Administration. The Company was recently recognized by three prestigious firms: for the third year in a row Raymond James and Associates awarded Plumas Bancorp with the Community Bankers Cup for operating one of the top five Best Performing Banks in the nation; for the second year in a row Piper Sandler named Plumas Bank to their Sm-All Stars Class, which identifies the top small cap banks in the nation; and, for the fifth year in a row, Plumas Bank was named a 'Super Premier' performing bank by The Findley Reports. For more information on Plumas Bancorp and Plumas Bank, please visit our website at www.plumasbank.com .

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve the risks and uncertainties, including the timely availability and acceptance of Bank products, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the management of growth, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Bank's publicly available regulatory reports.

