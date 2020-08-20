Plum Launches Rewards Program Powered By Button's Technology: Enabling Users To Seamlessly Shop At Retailers Like Groupon, ASOS, And Farfetch

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Button, the leading mobile commerce technology company, today announced its partnership with Plum, the money management AI assistant. By powering a personalized commerce program in Plum's app on iOS and soon Android, Button's technology enables users to discover offers tailored to their preferences, as well as shop and save with foremost brands like Groupon, ASOS, and Farfetch. Through this integration, Plum is able to create an additional revenue stream while also increasing the utility of its app to drive engagement, loyalty, and retention with its users.

In the Plum iOS app, users can find the Cashback feature to shop and save money with the world's largest brands, powered by Button's technology. Through Button's Personalization API, brand offers surfaced to Plum users are tailored to them, opening up more relevant shopping experiences for them to embark on. This fall, the Button-powered commerce program will be available in Plum's Android app.

Through Groupon's launch on this integration, the brand has already achieved a 66% tap-to-install rate and a 17% purchase rate based on Button platform data. All the while, Plum benefits from driving higher engagement with its users and fueling its continued growth in the UK.

"Button has been a valuable addition to Groupon's mobile growth strategy in the UK," said Maciej Zbroszczyk, Head of Affiliate Marketing EMEA & Asia-Pacific, Groupon. "Button's technology enables consumers to discover Groupon in the Plum app, unlocking install conversions for Groupon, and enabling our brand to acquire new app users to nurture into loyal, lifelong customers."

"We are honored to welcome Plum as our newest fintech partner to help the app get sticky with its users, and are proud that Groupon, our longtime customer, continues to reap the benefits of working with Button," said Michael Jaconi, Co-Founder and CEO of Button. "As more fintech apps seek diverse monetization strategies to maintain durable revenue streams through these unprecedented times, Button is excited to be their trusted partner powering their mobile business growth."

"Our main goal is to make everyone who uses Plum better off over their lifetime," said Victor Trokoudes, CEO and Co-Founder of Plum. "This means fighting on our users' behalf to put money back in Plumster pockets wherever possible. By teaming up with Button, we're able to leverage the rich transaction data we have on our user base to help them put extra aside even when they are spending. For us, the combination of Button's smart technology paired with the brands that our users love already mean that we can bring real financial benefits to our users and stay true to our philosophy of making saving effortless and automatic. We're excited to see success already with major brands like Groupon and look forward to adding more over the coming months."

For more information, reach out to Button at usebutton.com/contact.

About ButtonButton (usebutton.com) is the mobile commerce technology company that is powering a commerce-driven internet. As the leading mobile commerce enablement platform, Button powers mobile growth for the world's largest brands and publishers, while offering consumers more seamless, enjoyable experiences. With each action taken, brands make sales, publishers earn revenue, and consumers get exactly what they want at the tap of a button. Founded in 2014, Button has driven over $3 billion in spending to date and has raised over $64 million in venture capital. With offices in New York City, San Francisco, and London, Button has consistently been recognized as one of the best places to work by Fortune, Inc., Entrepreneur, and Crain's.

About PlumPlum (withplum.com) is the smartest app for managing money. Founded in 2016 by Victor Trokoudes (ex-TransferWise) and Alex Michael (ex-TicTail), Plum's mission is to banish financial instability and make everyone better off over their lifetime. The Plum app intelligently automates the parts of personal finance that people find difficult or don't have time for. It sets aside what each person can afford, finds better deals on everyday bills and offers useful spending insights. More than 1m people in the UK are already using Plum to help them be better off over their lifetime. Plum is available as an app on iOS and Android and is built by a talented team based in London, UK and Athens, Greece.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plum-launches-rewards-program-powered-by-buttons-technology-enabling-users-to-seamlessly-shop-at-retailers-like-groupon-asos-and-farfetch-301115198.html

SOURCE Button