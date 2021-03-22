Plug And Play Japan Winter/Spring 2021 Summit Report:

127 Startups and Corporate Partners Gave Their Pitches on The Hybrid Event in Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka

TOKYO, March 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Japan KK (Based in Shibuya, Tokyo, CEO: Philip Vincent, hereinafter Plug and Play Japan) held a Winter/Spring 2021 Summit (Accelerator Demo Day) for their Winter/Spring 2021 Batch which consists of 3-month programs. This year, the summit was live-streamed at Tokyo (3/2-3/3), Kyoto (3/16), and Osaka (3/18), and 154 speakers went on the stage for Startup Pitches, Corporate Reverse Pitches, and Keynote Sessions.

About Winter/Spring 2021 SummitPlug and Play Japan carried out their Winter/Spring 2021 Batch from December 2020 through March 2021 across 7 verticals which are IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, Brand & Retail, Health, and Smart Cities. With 42 official corporate partners of Plug and Play Japan, they selected 103 Japanese and international startups, and 100 startups showcased their results of their 3-month programs to potential investors as well as business leaders and community.

Also, 26 awards went to the startups and corporate partners which collected the largest number of votes from the audience, celebrating their achievements and involvement to accelerate innovation and co-creation between startups and enterprises.

【EXPO Startup Award】The multi-day Summit is split up into individual "EXPOs," where startups from each vertical pitch during that section. The startup that earns the largest number of votes from the audience during each EXPO receives an award. Award winners acquire the opportunity to give their pitches in front of venture capitals and international corporates at Plug and Play global offices. The EXPO Winners are listed below.

*The reward for this year is under consideration.

Brand & Retail International StartupCompany: PICKL Inc.Representative : CEO Ossie CohenAddress: 65 Pine Ave Suite 117, Long Beach, CA 90802, United StatesBusiness: Cloud sourcing for brands and retailers to gather product data from everyday shoppers.HP: https://www.pickl.xyz/

Japanese StartupCompany: Flora Co., LtdRepresentative: CEO Anna KreshchenkoAddress: 32 Yoshidatachibana-cho, Sakyo-ku, Kyoto JapanBusiness: Bringing cutting-edge technological solutions to prenatal care.HP： https://floramaternity.com/ecompany

Mobility International StartupCompany: Anagog Ltd.Representative: CEO Ofer TzipermanAddress: 52 Derech Menachem Begin Sonol Tower Floor 6 Tel Aviv, 6713701 IsraelBusiness: Developing customer-understanding solutions utilizing location intelligence and business analytics.HP: https://www.anagog.com/

Japanese StartupCompany: AZAPA Co., Ltd.Representative: Company President Seiji TakeuchiAddress: ORE Nishiki 2-chome Bldg. 2F, Nishiki 2-4-15, Naka City, Nagoya, Aichi JapanBusiness: Interpretation of human emotions from biodata and activity records and converting it into services.HP: https://www.project-olive.info/

Fintech International StartupCompany: SESAMm SASRepresentative: Co-Founder and CEO Sylvain FortéAddress: 16 Rue de la Grange Batelière, Paris FranceBusiness: Analyzes big data and provides Machine Learning tools to build investment strategies.HP: https://www.sesamm.com/

Japanese StartupCompany: Civitas, Inc.Representative: Founder and CEO Masahiro MorishitaAddress: Otemachi Building 4F FINOLAB, Otemachi 1-6-1, Chiyoda City, Tokyo JapanBusiness: Blockchain based legal platform providing smart contract and ODR systems.HP： https://www.civitas.co.jp/

Company: REASE Inc.Representative: CEO and Founder Yasunori Nakamichi Address: Nishishinjuku 7-9-16 6F, Shinjuku City, Tokyo JapanBusiness: Leasing credit service and AI credit scoring engine.HP: https://rease.co.jp/

Insurtech International StartupCompany: dacadoo AG, corporationRepresentative: Founder, Chairman, President and CEO Peter OhnemusAddress: Othmarstrasse 8, 8008 Zurich, SwitzerlandBusiness: Measuring personalized health and risk evaluation. HP: https://www.dacadoo.com/

Japanese StartupCompany: SELF, Inc.Representative: CEO Shinji NukumiRepresentative: Nishishinjuku 6-15-1 6F, Shinjuku City, Tokyo JapanBusiness: Providing personalized customer support to contribute to sales.HP: https://selfmind.ai/

IoT International StartupCompany: Origin Wireless, Inc.Representative: CEO Ray LiuAddress: 500 Greenway Center DrGreenbelt, Maryland United States Business: Wireless AI algorithm that detects indoor human & object movements.HP： http://www.originwirelessai.com

Japanese StartupCompany: PID, Inc.Representative: Co-Founder and CEO Shiro ShimadaAddress: Shinbashi 3-16-12 Yokoyama Bldg. 2F, Minato City, Tokyo JapanBusiness: Multilingual communication support SaaS "Dicon" for real estate facility owners & residents.HP: https://pid-corp.jp/

Health International StartupCompany: Freer Logic Inc.Representative: CEO Peter FreerAddress: P.O. Box 2147, Skyland, North Carolina, 28776Business: Developing neural technology for automobiles, home appliances and training.HP: http://freerlogic.com/

Japanese StartupCompany: Liquid Mine, Inc.Representative:President and CEO Tomokazu Kishimoto , Founder and Representative Director and Doctor Kanya KondoAddress: Shirokanedai 4-2-10-1101, Minato-city, Tokyo JapanBusiness: Providing liquid biopsy for leukemia.HP: http://www.liquidmine.co.jp/index.html

Smart Cities International StartupCompany: Navmatic Inc.Representative: Co-founder and CEO Boaz MamoAddress: 550 California Ave, Palo Alto, California United StatesBusiness: Provides a highly precise GPS solution for micromobility HP: https://www.navmatic.io/

Japanese StartupCompany: otetsutabi, Inc.Representative：CEO Rina NagaokaAddress: Jingumae 5-53-67, Shiuya-city, Tokyo JapanBusiness: Provides a platform that connects users to volunteer opportunities in travel destinationsHP: https://otetsutabi.com/

【Corporate Innovation Award】Corporate Innovation Awards were given to the corporate partners who have passionately engaged with Plug and Play Japan's Winter/Spring 2021 Batch accelerator program from constructing the program to operating itself.

Company: Aisin GroupCompany: OBAYASHI CORPORATIONCompany: Coca-Cola( Japan)Company, Limited

【Ecosystem Builder Award】Ecosystem Builder Awards were given to the Champions who were the most dedicated to build the startup ecosystem in Japan to speed up the innovation during the Winter/Spring 2021 Batch.

Company: The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited, Naho YoshimuraCompany: TOSHIBA CORPORATION, Hiroyuki Aizawa

【Startup Friendly Award】Startup Friendly Awards were given to the following partners in honor of being friendly to startups in the process of their meetings/collaborative projects. The award goes to the corporate partners on each vertical that gain the largest number of votes from startups selected in Winter/Spring 2021 Batch.

Brand & RetailCompany: Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

MobilityCompany: Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

FintechCompany: ORIX Corporation

InsurtechCompany: The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited

IoTCompany: Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

HealthCompany: SHIMADZU CORPORATION

Smart CitiesCompany: DENTSU INC.

About the accelerator program in Plug and Play JapanPlug and Play Japan provides accelerator programs across 7 verticals (IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, Brand & Retail, Health, and Smart Cities). Their newest program, New Materials, was launched and will start in Spring/Fall 2021 Batch. While closely working with their official corporate partners, Plug and Play Japan supports startups in Japan and overseas to scale up their businesses and to enhance the co-creation with enterprises as well.

Summit is the final step on the accelerator program, giving pitches about their results from the program, and it is one of the great opportunities for the audience to meet cutting-edge technology ideas and new business partners.

About Plug and PlayPlug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 18 countries with 30 locations globally, giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 500+ official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal.

For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Company OverviewCompany：Plug and Play Japan KKFounded: 2017/7/14Address：Shibuya Center Place 3F 1-16-3, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, JapanRepresentative：Phillip Vicent URL： http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/

Inquiry regarding this Press ReleasePlug and Play Japan KKThe person in charge: Megumi ShoeiTEL : 050-5474-2808 / Mail : press-japan@pnptc.com

