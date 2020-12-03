Plug And Play Japan Has Selected 103 Startups For Its Winter/Spring 2021 Batch Accelerator Program

TOKYO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Plug and Play Japan KK ( Japan office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, Representative: Phillip Vincent, Hereinafter "Plug and Play Japan") has selected 103 startups in seven existing verticals (IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, Brand & Retail, Hardtech & Health, and newly launched vertical, Smart Cities) with 42 large domestic corporate partner companies for the Winter/Spring 2021 Batch accelerator program which will be carried out from December 2020 to March 2021. The new vertical, Smart Cities program will start in Osaka, the latest and third Plug and Play location in Japan.

The ratio of startups selected in this batch was 49.5% from Japan (51 companies) and 50.5% from overseas (52 companies). During the batch program, startups will have access to Plug and Play's network to receive mentoring, one-on-one office hours, networking, and extensive lectures from various professionals to accelerate their businesses. Plug and Play Japan will connect these selected startups and to their curated corporate partner ecosystem.

For this batch program, Winter/Spring 2021 Summit (Demo Day) will be held with following schedule;

Tokyo (IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, and Brand & Retail): March 2-3, 2021 JST

(IoT, Fintech, Insurtech, Mobility, and Brand & Retail): JST Kyoto (Hardtech & Health): March 16, 2021 JST

(Hardtech & Health): JST Osaka (Smart Cities): March 18, 2021 JST

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services, and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 30 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 30,000 startups and 400 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $9 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Dropbox, Guardant Health, Honey, Lending Club, and PayPal.

Corporate overview

Name Plug and Play Japan KKAddress Shibuya Center Place 3F 1-16-3, Dogenzaka, Shibuya, Tokyo, Japan 150-0043Representative Phillip VincentURL http://japan.plugandplaytechcenter.com/Establishment July 14th, 2017

[Inquiry regarding this Press Release]Plug and Play Japan KKPerson in charge: FujimotoTEL : 080-1326-9802 / Mail : ayumi@pnptc.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plug-and-play-japan-has-selected-103-startups-for-its-winterspring-2021-batch-accelerator-program-301185342.html

SOURCE Plug and Play