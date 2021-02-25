PLM Introduces PLM TrustLink: A Complete End-to-End Track And Trace Solution

NEWARK, N.J., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet, LLC announced today that it has acquired the remaining rights and assets of a technology venture begun in 2018 to build a cloud IoT management platform for the supply chain. This exciting new solution for the market will go by the name PLM TrustLink TM and provide solutions to the food, pharmaceutical, warehouse and logistics supply chain to enable digitizing products, capture critical tracking events, product attributes and condition monitoring from origination to consumption.

"Our ongoing investment in PLM TrustLink TM complements our overall connected supply chain offering so we can now provide the highest level of real-time visibility to the food and pharmaceutical industry at the pallet, case and or package level. This investment represents an important strategic opportunity for PLM to offer new solutions for food safety, traceability and operational benefits that will provide a positive impact and cost savings for every participant in the supply chain." said Keith Shipp, CEO and President of PLM. "PLM TrustLink TM brings to the market the solutions consumers have been demanding from industry and regulators: the ability to have transparency and trust from the beginning to the end of the product life cycle. PLM TrustLink TM provides complete end to end visibility of products throughout the entire supply chain ecosystem, bringing a host of value opportunities", said Don Durm, Vice President of Customer Solutions. PLM TrustLink TM is a comprehensive, cloud IoT management platform for automated, touchless, supply chain ecosystems… providing real-time, condition monitored, track & trace capabilities and analytics for sensitive products.

About PLM Fleet, LLC. Headquartered in Newark, NJ with locations across the USA, PLM Fleet, LLC is owned by Marubeni Corporation and Mizuho Leasing which operate entities across the globe. PLM is the largest nationwide company offering technology and financial solutions for the temperature sensitive supply chain PLM's asset management and cloud-based data technology focus on creating flexible and client-specific temperature-controlled solutions to reduce cost and drive productivity throughout the complete supply chain.

