Plintron Integrates Tunisia's La Poste Postal Retail POS With Its MVNO

TUNIS, Tunisia, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Plintron team has successfully integrated the La Poste postal retail POS channel ensuring SIM Registration and Top-up services will be available for its Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) in Tunisia from December 2020. This will ensure ease of recharge access for its MVNO's subscribers and facilitate new subscriptions.

La Poste has many branches all over Tunisia and customers will find it easy to subscribe and recharge. This will also help increase the subscriber base. La poste uses its own POS Channel in their Retail shops.

The project scope was to integrate the La Poste postal POS channel with the Plintron MVNE platform for SIM Registration and recharge in Tunisia. This project initially went live with 10 test retail locations and now it is available in 100 retail locations across Tunisia. The retail locations where the service is available will expand in the near future.

Top up features will also be available in La Poste 'D17' App and ATM in the near future.

Tunisia is a booming telecom market with over 15 million mobile subscribers and over 126.31 mobile subscriptions per 100 inhabitants. It has 3 Mobile Network Operators and 2 licensed MVNOs. More MVNOs are expected to apply for licenses. Plintron looks forward to supporting new MVNOs in the booming Tunisian mobile ecosystem.

