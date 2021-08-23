Plexus Worldwide® Launches MetaBRN™ In Mexico

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading direct selling health and wellness company, has launched MetaBRN in the Mexico market. Formulated for adults who want to support a busy, active lifestyle, MetaBRN is a food supplement containing a natural source of caffeine from green tea and a unique amino acid blend, including L-theanine and N-acetyl L-tyrosine.

Plexus recognizes the growing demand for products that help meet health and wellness goals, support motivation, and increase focus. MetaBRN is part of the company's approach to providing tailored systems that address overall lifestyle needs.

"The past 16 months has shifted consumers' priorities and resulted in a renewed determination to live a healthy lifestyle," said Luis N. Pacheco MD, FAAFP. "As people resume their lifestyle routines and goals, products like MetaBRN will serve as critical tools to maintain wellness."

Gluten free and vegetarian, and with only 8 calories per serving, MetaBRN is a practical and valuable addition to a consumer's lifestyle regimen. MetaBRN pairs well with other Plexus products, SLM HC™, Svelte Whey Essential, and Té3™, all available in the Mexico market.

"We are excited to bring another powerhouse product to the Mexico market," said Alex Hoffman, VP of International Sales. "Not only does it provide our Brand Ambassadors with what their Customers want, but it is also part of our continued expansion into Mexico, a growing health and wellness market."

Since entering the Mexico market in 2020, Plexus has seen continued and sustained growth. Plexus provides consumers with efficacious conventional food and food supplements they can trust, backed by extensive scientific research, and tested to meet rigorous guidelines.

Continue the journey with Plexus Worldwide and discover MetaBRN available now at plexusworldwide.com.mx

About Plexus Worldwide:Plexus Worldwide, LLC is a leading health and happiness company featuring health and wellness products that enable people to improve their lives and well-being. With hundreds of thousands of independent business owners ("Ambassadors") worldwide, Plexus is among the top 15 largest direct sales companies in the United States and the top 30 global companies, according to Direct Selling News. The combination of Plexus products and opportunities helps individuals meet their wellness and financial goals.

