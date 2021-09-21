Plexo Capital Launches Education Platform For Emerging Fund Managers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plexo Capital, led by Founding Managing Partner Lo Toney, today announced the launch of their new GPx program for emerging fund managers. GPx is an open-source educational community supporting great investors to become great fund managers through video content modules taught by world class leaders from the venture capital ecosystem.

"The GPx program is free of charge and helps emerging managers solve the problem of understanding all the nuances of fund management. There is so much to learn about transitioning from an investor to fund manager, and new emerging managers often do not know what they do not know," said Toney.

The educational content is split into three pillars that educate and empower emerging fund managers: 1/ Forming a Fund, 2/ Raising a Fund and 3/ Managing a Fund.

The GPx learning platform is comprised of educational modules from leading technology executives and leaders providing their insights on the above topics, including: Lindel Eakman, Partner at the Foundry Group, Erin Harkless Moore, Investments Director at Pivotal Ventures, Charles Hudson, Managing Partner at Precursor Ventures, Elizabeth 'Beezer' Clarkson, Managing Partner at Sapphire Partners, Braughm Ricke, Founder of Aduro Advisors, Brian Patterson, Partner & Business Attorney at Gunderson Dettmer LLP, Jeff Bloom, Counsel at Gunderson Dettmer LLP, Sunil Pai, Partner at AngelList, Chris Douvos, Founder of Ahoy Capital, Claire Van Dyk, Venture Partner at Broom Ventures, Jess Brooking, Chief Operating Officer at Aduro Advisors, Michael Seibel, Managing Director & Group Partner at Y Combinator, Jihan Bowes-Little, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Bracket Capital, Keon Holmes, Investment Managing Director at Cambridge Associates, Jeremiah Gordon, General Counsel at CapitalG, Michael Rewkiewicz, Audit & Advisory Partner at Frank, Rimerman, + Co. LLP, Tanya Soman, Managing Partner at 24 Carrot VC, Daniel Blake, Managing Director at University Impact, Richard Kerby, General Partner at Equal Ventures, and Michael Kim, Founder of Cendana Capital.

Elizabeth 'Beezer' Clarkson, Partner at Sapphire Partners, shares why she chose to participate and provide insights for the GPx cohort, "Providing my expertise on the topic of Minimum Viable Fund Size and connecting with the cohort of emerging fund managers is a wonderful way to give back to the venture community. Knowing that the cohort is comprised of women and people of color makes it even more valuable as the next generation of investors will create a more equitable future, and I am glad to be part of that through GPx."

The first GPx cohort of diverse emerging fund managers includes: Mac Conwell, Rarebreed Ventures, Tessa Flippin, Capitalize VC, Sean Mendy, Concrete Rose Capital, Allison Stillman, Serena Ventures, Jennifer Hopp, ATO Ventures, David Kumaran, Aether, Marcos Fernandez, Fiat Ventures, Cee Cee Schnugg, Boom Capital, Andre Charoo, Maple VC, Molly Fowler, Dorm Room Fund, Nait Jones, Andreesen Horowitz (TxO), Maya Horgan Famodu, Ingressive Capital.

"The thing about GPx that's been amazing for us at RareBreed Ventures has been the community of other emerging managers that we've been able to work with and now even co-invest. The learnings and teachings from industry leaders has been invaluable," exclaims Mac Conwell, GP at Rarebreed Ventures. "When I was a founder, I went through several accelerators, and as a Black man, I recognized early on one of the things I lacked was network and community. Accelerators were an easy way for me to gain that as an entrepreneur. Now, as an investor, I feel the same sense of community and network being at GPx. I'm super excited and couldn't be happier to be in partnership with Plexo Capital, as they truly care about the emerging managers they support."

The GPs in the first GPx cohort had an opportunity to present to prospective limited partners (investors in venture capital funds) during the Plexo Capital Summit to raise capital for the GPs' funds. Additionally, the GPx live sessions allow for real-time insights from top venture capitalists and peer-learning within the GPx cohort and community.

Sponsors of the program include: Alphabet, City National Bank, Practical VC and Gunderson Dettmer.

