PlayZoom Tech Gadgets For Kids Will Be Launching Just In Time For Black Friday.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayZoom will be launching a state-of-the-art line of Kids Tech Gadgets in mid-November of 2020, just in time for Black Friday.

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PlayZoom will be launching a state-of-the-art line of Kids Tech Gadgets in mid-November of 2020, just in time for Black Friday. This latest release willinclude a smartwatch & headphone bundle , digital camera , waterproof action camera, and walkie talkies , bridging the gap between wearable tech and educational learning.

PlayZoom's new Tech Gadgets bring S.T.E.M. learning and play together seamlessly. Each product is oriented around a particular skill, equipping kids with essential tools to grow and learn through play. Interactive audiobooks, coding games, photo-editing software and dozens of learning games help PlayZoom's Tech Gadgets empower design thinking early in childhood. Learning with popular characters kids love -- including L.O.L. Surprise!, Hello Kitty, Superman, Wonder Woman and Batman -- helps foster a positive affinity towards learning early in childhood, when attitudes toward learning first blossom.

The Snapcam and Snapcam Duo kids digital cameras teach visual expression through technology. Both can store up to 32GB worth of precious moments and spontaneous ideas. With advanced software for easy editing, filtering, and framing of photography, the Snapcam fosters digital creativity. Its intuitive interface ensures that kids of all ages will tap into their expressive potential fluidly.

The GoCam takes the Snapcam on the go, with hands-free functionality, a waterproof case (up to 6ft underwater) and a mountable for bikes, skateboards, backpacks and helmets. Designed for durability, the GoCam is the perfect partner for any adventure.

PlayZoom's walkie talkies help kids, parents and pals stay close, even when they're far away. With 22 channels and a 3-mile range, kids can explore their world safely, knowing that help is just a radio call away. The interactive screen features Voice-Activated Transmission (VOX), button lock, battery status and more, making the PlayZoom walkie talkie set the perfect state-of-the-art gift for any child.

The Kids Tech Gadgets collection is sensibly priced for all families and will be launching at Kohl's, JCPenney, Macy's, Walmart, Target and iTouchWearables.com .

About PlayZoomPlayZoom is an affordable Kids Tech brand that produces kid-friendly smartwatches, digital cameras, walkie talkies, waterproof cameras, and headphones. To learn more about PlayZoom, please visit playzoom.com and follow on Instagram , Facebook , Youtube and Pinterest .

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/playzoom-tech-gadgets-for-kids-will-be-launching-just-in-time-for-black-friday-301154283.html

SOURCE American Exchange Group