November 9, 2021
Playtika To Present Virtually At Jefferies Investor Conference

Author:

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) , a leading mobile gaming company, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual investor conference.

  • Jefferies 2021 Virtual Global Interactive Entertainment Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtika's President and Chief Financial Officer will virtually present a fireside chat on November 11, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. PT/12:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Playtika's Investor Relations page at https://investors.playtika.com/ . A replay of the presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations page.

About PlaytikaPlaytika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has 20 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, Vinnytsia, Lausanne, and Warsaw.

Investor ContactPlaytikaDavid Niedermandavidni@playtika.com

Press ContactOutcastAngela Allisonplaytika@thisisoutcast.com