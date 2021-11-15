Playtika To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

HERZLIYA, Israel, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) , a leading mobile gaming company, today announced that the company will participate in the following upcoming virtual and in-person investor conferences.

MKM's Gearing up for the New Normal: A Best Ideas Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtika's President and Chief Financial Officer, will virtually present a fireside chat on November 17, 2021 at 5:30 a.m. PT/8:30 a.m. ET.

Credit Suisse 25 th Annual Technology Conference. Craig Abrahams, Playtika's President and Chief Financial Officer, will present a fireside chat on November 30, 2021 at 11:45 a.m. PT/2:45 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Playtika's Investor Relations page at https://investors.playtika.com/ . A replay of the presentation will be available on the company's Investor Relations page.

About PlaytikaPlaytika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 35 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika 20 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, Vinnytsia, Lausanne, and Warsaw.

