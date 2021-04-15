Playtika Announces Date Of First Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 before U.

HERZLIYA, Israel, April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playtika Holding Corp. (PLTK) announced today it will release financial results for the first quarter 2021 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, May 11, 2021.

On the same day, Playtika management will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time, 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the conference call and earnings release materials can be found on Playtika's Investor Relations website at investors.playtika.com . To listen live, participants may register here, or dial into the conference call at (833) 665-0587 or (661) 407-1603 for international callers. Please use conference ID: 1166307.

About PlaytikaPlaytika Holding Corp. is a leading mobile gaming company and monetization platform with over 31 million monthly active users across a portfolio of games titles. Founded in 2010, Playtika was among the first to offer free-to-play social games on social networks and, shortly after, on mobile platforms. Headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, and guided by a mission to entertain the world through infinite ways to play, Playtika has over 3,800 employees in 19 offices worldwide including Tel-Aviv, London, Berlin, Vienna, Helsinki, Montreal, Chicago, Las Vegas, Santa Monica, Newport Beach, Sydney, Kiev, Bucharest, Minsk, Dnepr, and Vinnytsia.

Contact

Investor ContactPlaytikaDavid Niedermandavidni@playtika.com

Press ContactThe OutCast AgencyAngela Allisonplaytika@theoutcastagency.com