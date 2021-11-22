PLAYSTUDIOS Gives Mobile Gamers A 'Blast' Of Classic Excitement With Debut Of MyKONAMI Slots Money Blast

Award-winning mobile and social game developer PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is transporting players back in time with the release of its latest game, Money Blast for the myKONAMI Slots mobile app.

Award-winning mobile and social game developer PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is transporting players back in time with the release of its latest game, Money Blastfor the myKONAMI Slots mobile app. With a retro, real-life look and classic gameplay, Money Blast joins a lineup of content that appeals to both slot purists and casual players alike.

"Our myKONAMI Slots players are very familiar with our games since many of them are based on popular machines from the casino floors. And one of the most requested slot titles is Money Blast," says PLAYSTUDIOS Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer Andrew Pascal. "We pride ourselves on keeping an open channel of communication with our players and responding to their feedback. So naturally, we're thrilled when we can deliver a game that's in such high demand."

Like its real-world counterpart, the free-to-play mobile version of Money Blast features traditional pay line graphics and game odds. However, players will notice one major enhancement — the myVIP rewards program that allows them to earn loyalty points, which can then be exchanged for real-world rewards from more than 275 celebrated entertainment, travel, leisure, and lifestyle brands.

myKONAMI Slots and the rest of the games in the PLAYSTUDIOS portfolio — myVEGAS Slots, myVEGAS Bingo, myVEGAS Blackjack, and POP! Slots — are available to download free on iOS, Android, Kindle, and Facebook.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is the developer and operator of award-winning free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of original and published titles is powered by its groundbreaking playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn real-world rewards from a portfolio of global entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents. Founded by a team of veteran gaming, hospitality, and technology entrepreneurs, PLAYSTUDIOS brings together beautifully designed mobile gaming content with an innovative loyalty platform in order to provide its players with an unequaled entertainment experience and its partners with actionable business insights. To learn more about PLAYSTUDIOS, visit playstudios.com.

About Konami Gaming, Inc.

Konami Gaming, Inc. is a Las Vegas-based subsidiary of KONAMI HOLDINGS CORPORATION (TSE: 9766). The company is a leading designer and manufacturer of slot machines and casino management systems for the global gaming market. For more information about Konami Gaming, Inc. or the SYNKROS® gaming enterprise management system, please visit www.gaming.konami.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211122006065/en/