Playrix Launches Manor Matters On AppGallery Following Previous Partnership Success

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the success of both Gardenscapes and Homescapes on AppGallery, Playrix returns with more brain-teasing gameplay for Huawei's growing audience.

Manor Matters brings exclusive gifts to celebrate its launch on AppGallery. Players can now redeem gift packs containing 500 coins and 50 energy units, as well as coupons which provide a 70% discount 1 on the Playrix Basic Pack.

New gamers can experience an immersive Playrix experience by making the most of the offers available, using coins to jump ahead and energy units to run additional search scenes without having to wait for it to replenish.

In Europe, gamers who have achieved level 30 or higher can claim additional Golden Ticket vouchers at the start of every thematic Season Challenge - across Manor Matters, Gardenscapes and Homescapes. Through AppGallery, users who have can purchase the Golden Ticket at 4,50€, a whopping 80% savings off the usual price of 5,49€.

"We are thrilled to offer our well-loved Manor Matters game to more gamers around the world through our partnership with AppGallery. Having previously seen the successful launches of both Gardenscapes and Homescapes, we are excited to see the how Huawei gamers respond to the new gameplay options," said Maxim Kirilenko, Chief Business Development Officer at Playrix.

Following the successful Playrix launches so far, with both Gardenscapes and Homescapes reaping the benefits of AppGallery's expanding audience, fans of the well-known restoration challenges can expect to see much more in the coming months.

Huawei Offers Technology Support to Partners

As one of the fastest-growing global app marketplaces, Huawei's partnership with Playrix has provided the operational support it needed for each launch. Manor Matters is another quality example of how a game can leverage Huawei's HMS Core, integrating with the IAP kit to ensure a seamless payment experience for both users and developers.

Manor Matters is now available via AppGallery .

About AppGallery

With AppGallery, our vision is to make an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers while strictly protect users' privacy and security. Being one of the top three app marketplaces globally, AppGallery offers a wide variety of global and local Apps across 18 categories, and is available in more than 170 countries and regions with over 540 million monthly active users globally.

1 Excluding United States, Canada and China.

