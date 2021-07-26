PlayMonster And Dude Perfect Launch Hot New Koosh® Lineup With National #KooshChallenge

The Easy to Catch, Hard to Put Down™ Original Koosh® Adds New Line With Viral Social Media Challenge ft. Dude Perfect and All Things Koosh® !

BELOIT, Wis., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Launching today, PlayMonster and mega-stars Dude Perfect celebrate a new lineup of Koosh® products, with a nationwide #KooshChallenge hosted on social media. Families everywhere are invited to film their own Koosh® Commercial, showing all of the ways that they love to Koosh® and tagging #KooshChallenge and @KooshOriginal on social media. The most creative, engaging, technical and fun submissions will be shared on Koosh® social media channels and rewarded with the ultimate prize pack; including the new Koosh® product lineup, a $200 gift card, and collectable autographed gear from Dude Perfect. Famous for their wildly popular stunts, trick shots and insane challenges, Dude Perfect kicks off the challenge in an Overtime segment on YouTube with their own #KooshChallenge submission, reaching a devoted fan base of over 100 million followers.

The latest Koosh® products to hit shelves include the Koosh® Sharp Shot, Koosh® Mondo, Koosh® Flingshot, Koosh® Woosh, Koosh® Double Paddle, Koosh® Hoops!, and Koosh® Minis 3-Pack. Families will also see the return of the award-winning Koosh® Classic, which first made headlines in 1986, for its versatility and hours of endless indoor and outdoor fun.

"The new Koosh® lineup is incredibly fun. That's why this summer, we're challenging families to show us how creative they can get by making a video with Koosh®!" said Tyler Toney of Dude Perfect. "So let's see what you've got, America. Join us in taking the #KooshChallenge and maybe YOU can be the next trick shot champion!"

"Dude Perfect naturally embodies the fun, playful, zest of the iconic Koosh® brand, so this partnership and challenge was a natural fit as we bring these innovative new products to market this summer," said Lisa Wuennemann, Associate Vice President of Marketing at PlayMonster. "We can't wait to see families create memories with the latest Koosh® products. There is truly something for everyone, and it's sure to guarantee hours of fun."

The #KooshChallenge launches on social media on July 26, 2021 and runs until Sept 7, 2021. Families can enter by posting their own Koosh® Commercial to social media and tagging @KooshOriginal and #KooshChallenge. Five winners will be chosen.

Families can shop the latest Koosh® products at Target stores across North America. For more information visit www.playmonster.com .

About PlayMonsterPlayMonster, a leading international toy and game company, believes in the power of play to make a positive difference in people's lives, and strives to keep play alive for all ages by delivering great play value through designing, manufacturing and marketing innovative and fun toys, games and activities. PlayMonster's diversified portfolio includes popular brands and products such as "TOTY Game of the Year" Yeti in My Spaghetti®, plus THINGS…®, 5 Second Rule®, Relative Insanity®, Farkle, SET®, Five Crowns®, Spirograph®, Colorforms, My Fairy Garden®, Face Paintoos™, Fashion Plates®, Latchkits®, and Snap Ships™.

About HasbroHasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to making the world a better place for all children, fans and families. Hasbro delivers immersive brand experiences for global audiences through consumer products, including toys and games; entertainment through eOne, its independent studio; and gaming, led by the team at Wizards of the Coast, an award-winning developer of tabletop and digital games best known for fantasy franchises MAGIC: THE GATHERING and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.

The company's unparalleled portfolio of approximately 1,500 brands includes MAGIC: THE GATHERING, NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, BABY ALIVE, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS, POWER RANGERS, PEPPA PIG and PJ MASKS, as well as premier partner brands. For the past decade, Hasbro has been consistently recognized for its corporate citizenship, including being named one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens by 3BL Media and one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute. Important business and brand updates are routinely shared on our Investor Relations website, Newsroom and social channels (@Hasbro on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.)

