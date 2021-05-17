Playmaker Welcomes David Woodley As Chief Content Officer And Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Growth

The sports media company continues to expand with premium sports content, helping athletes share and monetize their stories at scale through shows, brand partnerships, merchandise and more.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Playmaker , a sports-focused media, merchandise and management company announced today their latest executive appointment, David Woodley, as Chief Content Officer and Chief Revenue Officer. An experienced media expert who brings extensive leadership in brand partnerships, premium content development, sports betting and merchandising, Woodley will guide Playmaker to the next level of its growth. The appointment follows an exceptionally successful Q1 2021 in which the team exceeded revenue targets and signed new NBA and NFL athletes to their roster.

As Playmaker's CCO and CRO, Woodley is creating strategic partnerships with teams, leagues, brands and athletes. He is in charge of Playmaker's original content series across Snapchat, IGTV, Facebook, YouTube, Tik Tok, Twitch and more, Woodley oversees all content development for new programming and is in charge of new verticals such as podcasts, streaming, sports betting, collectables and gaming.

"David couldn't be a better fit to lead our next chapter in content here at Playmaker. He's a true lifelong content expert who cares deeply about his partners and their results, and knows exactly how to achieve them," said Brandon Harris, Playmaker's CEO. "We both nerd out over analytics and optimizations. He's the biggest sports fan I know, a major collectibles-enthusiast and genuinely loves what he does."

His more than a decade of success in the media space will help the company drive strong and consistent partnerships and revenue growth. Woodley came to Playmaker from WatchMojo, where he served as head of sales for six years, prior to WatchMojo, Woodley held leadership roles at The Onion, Gawker, Big Lead Sports, Blip.TV and Maker Studios/Disney.

"I was impressed by the content Playmaker was creating that not only was relevant to the Gen Z audience but was authentic as well," said David Woodley. "Playmaker isn't just showing what a 'future' media company will look like but what a 2021 media company looks like by delivering content that is relevant to fans, teams, leagues and brands alike."

