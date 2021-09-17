PlayCyber, Powered By Katzcy, Taps Allied Esports' AE Studios To Produce First US Cyber Games™ Draft Day October 5

RESTON, Va., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural US Cyber Games™ is pleased to announce that PlayCyber, powered by Katzcy, has teamed up with AE Studios, the content development, storytelling, and production services division of esports entertainment company Allied Esports, to produce the US Cyber Games Draft Day taking place on October 5, 2021, at 2:00 PM EST. Katzcy will simulcast this exciting draft of the first-ever US Cyber Team live on the Allied Esports' Twitch channel and TikTok Live stream. Fans, family and friends are encouraged to learn more about the US Cyber Games and reserve their seat for the US Cyber Games Draft.

The US Cyber Games Draft Day will include exceptional speakers, and this years' coaching team will provide viewers a look into what these athletes have been doing over the past few months and what they will be undertaking to prepare for the inaugural International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) taking place in June 2022 in Athens, Greece.

"We're excited to announce noted technologist, entrepreneur, and international security expert specializing in cybersecurity, counterterrorism, critical infrastructure protection, intelligence, and risk management issues, CEO & Co-Founder of OODA LLC Matt Devost will provide an inspirational keynote," states US Cyber Games Commissioner and Katzcy CEO Jessica Gulick.

"It's thrilling to see forward-thinking industries like cybersecurity create competition and content that lends itself to a growing digital-first audience," said Jud Hannigan, CEO of Allied Esports. "We're excited to help PlayCyber create an online event that will unveil and celebrate a new generation of international stars in their field."

The US Cyber Games are led by PlayCyber (by Katzcy) in collaboration with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE). A list of 2021-2022 US Cyber Games sponsors and partners can be found at https://www.uscybergames.com/2021-sponsors. Sponsorship opportunities are available for the team's training, equipment, and travel and are vital to the success of the US Cyber Team.

This project is supported by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce, under financial assistance award #70NANB21H032.

About PlayCyber by Katzcy Katzcy is a social impact company committed to helping our tech and cybersecurity community grow through impactful marketing strategies, security awareness games, and skill-oriented tech competitions. As a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Katzcy is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Through our PlayCyber line of business, Katzcy is helping build a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity athletes by delivering the world's most exciting cyber games experience.

About Allied EsportsNamed one of the World's Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company, Allied Esports International, Inc. is at the forefront of esports entertainment with global properties, live events and production services that elevate creators, competition and content.

Allied Esports owns and operates HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas, the world's most recognized esports facility and the company's global flagship venue, as well as the Allied Esports Trucks, the first 18-wheel mobile gaming arenas. Members of the Allied Esports Property Network, the world's first esports venue affiliate program, span North America, Europe, China and Australia, including the internationally celebrated Fortress Melbourne.

Allied Esports produces competitive community and professional esports and gaming events, including popular proprietary tournament brands Frags, Knockdown, Saturday Night Speedway and the Legend Series; original co-branded programs like the Simon Cup; and custom tournaments such as Trovo Titans.

AE Studios, Allied Esports' original content development and production services division, is a leader in storytelling beyond competition through live streamed productions across a variety of industries. With studios in Las Vegas and Hamburg, Germany, AE Studios has created and executed original and white label productions for top brands in sports, entertainment, tech, pop culture and gaming.

For more information about Allied Esports, visit AlliedEsports.gg and follow @AlliedEsports. Allied Esports International, Inc. is a subsidiary of Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc.

