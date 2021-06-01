Playboy Launches "Pride In Numbers" Campaign In Support Of APLA Health To Celebrate Unity And Self-Expression In The LGBTQIA Community

Iconic brand teams up on product collection with five influential and respected artists from the LGBTQIA+ community, commissions photo essay by Lanee Bird, and announces launch of digital Pride hub to raise awareness and fundraise for health resources.

LOS ANGELES, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Pride month, Playboy will partner with five influential voices in the LGBTQIA+ community: Kittens, Bretman Rock, Gigi Goode, Leo Baker and Ev'Yan Whitney. Each of these respected individuals will design a custom product for Playboy that speaks to their varying communities, creative styles and backgrounds. The "Pride in Numbers" campaign by Playboy highlights the LGBTQIA+ community's strength and optimism throughout a challenging year of isolation, bringing these individuals together in a celebration of visibility, individuality, and joy for Pride month.

Each of the five influencers will work with Playboy's in-house creative team on the initiative led by Katrina Alonso to bring their visions to life. In addition to the five key product partners, Playboy will run an influencer campaign with other titans of the LGBTQIA+ community to spotlight these products and bring the entire collection to new audiences. All proceeds from product sales will be donated to longtime Playboy partner, APLA Health (formerly AIDS Project Los Angeles).

"We are thrilled to officially work with Playboy on their 'Pride in Numbers' campaign," said Craig E. Thompson, CEO of APLA Health. "In a world where funding is limited, Playboy's generosity is a vital lifeline that sustains APLA Health and the communities in which we serve."

In addition to the influencer-driven product offerings, Playboy will build on its legacy serving as a platform for creative self-expression by publishing a photo essay series shot by famed Indigenous queer photographer, Lanee Bird, to highlight the resilience and connectivity of the LGBTQIA+ community during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The essay will be featured on the brand's Pride-themed digital hub which will also offer audiences information on ways to get involved, learn, and show their support of the LGBTQIA+ community this Pride Month. The Pride hub will provide a place to read more about their mission and about APLA Health, learn about the individuals involved in the "Pride in Numbers" campaign, and shop their custom products as well as Playboy's full Pride apparel collection.

Additional details and pricing for these custom products can be found below. For more information and to purchase the products, please visit Playboy.com.

Gigi Goode Pride in Numbers Cropped T-Shirt - $40.00

in Numbers Cropped T-Shirt - Bretman Rock Pride in Numbers T-Shirt - $40.00

Ev'Yan Whitney Pride in Numbers T-Shirt - $40.00

Kittens Pride in Numbers Tank - $40.00

- Leo Baker Pride in Numbers Tote Bag - $30.00

About PLBY Group, Inc.

PLBY Group, Inc. ("PLBY Group") connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving more than $3 billion in global consumer spend annually across 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com.

About APLA Health

Founded in 1983, APLA Health is a non-profit organization, whose mission is to achieve health care equity and promote well-being for the LGBTQIA+ and other underserved communities and people living with and affected by HIV. APLA Health is one of the largest non-profit HIV service organizations in the United States and its activities include providing medical, dental, behavioral health and HIV specialty care; PrEP counseling and management; health education and HIV prevention; and STD screening and treatment. For people living with HIV, APLA Health offers housing support; benefits counseling; home healthcare; and the Vance North Necessities of Life Program food pantries (the nation's largest food pantry program for people living with HIV/AIDS). APLA Health throws the annual AIDS Walk Los Angeles event, which has raised over $90 million in the fight against HIV/AIDS since 1985. For more information, please visit us at aplahealth.org.

