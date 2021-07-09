Playboy Collaborates With SuperRare To Present NFT Art Collection During Decentraland Art Week

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Playboy, the iconic lifestyle brand owned by leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle company PLBY Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLBY), today announced its first curation collaboration with SuperRare, the Miami Beach Art Collection . The collection will go live today, July 9 th. An expanded version of a digital exhibit previewed to thousands of Crypto enthusiasts at BTC 2021 Miami, the collection features original animated works by Ayla El-Moussa, REK0DE, Jon Noorlander and MBSJQ, and an original heritage photograph unearthed from the Playboy Archives, featuring a Playboy Bunny pictured water-skiing outside of the Miami Playboy Club in 1970. As an added bonus, the first collector of the heritage NFT will receive a framed limited-edition print, courtesy of the Playboy Archives. Playboy is now whitelisted on SuperRare's platform with the ability to curate and release ongoing collections.

The Miami Beach Art Collection will be featured on July 10 th during the first weekend of Decentraland's second annual Art Week, a week-long virtual art fair featuring leading galleries and auction houses. The Playboy and Decentraland teams have partnered to design a Playboy-branded art gallery in Decentraland's Crypto Valley. The fully customized Miami Beach-themed space will feature the five NFTs surrounded by a selection of heritage covers and imagery from the Playboy Archives, as well as a sand-covered floor, palm trees, flamingos, and a tropical color palette. Additional highlights will include a co-branded bar, an exclusive DJ set by Verité, and a curatorial overview of the exhibit provided by Playboy.

"We're honored to join the SuperRare community, and so excited to present our first collaboration during Decentraland Art Week," said Rachel Webber, Chief Brand Officer at Playboy. "We've long admired SuperRare's curatorial vision and are thrilled to continue Playboy's legacy as a curator of artistic expression on the platform. We also want to say a huge thank you to the always inspiring and innovative Decentraland team for inviting us to participate in their second inaugural art festival, and for their ongoing creative collaboration."

"I'm super excited for SuperRare to be partnering with Playboy. The brand has supported incredible artists over the decades from Dalí to Warhol to Haring," says John Crain, Chief Executive Officer of SuperRare. "NFTs are a new medium for artists and it's great to see Playboy join the ecosystem."

"Playboy made a huge splash in Decentraland in May of this year with 'Liquid Summer', its first-ever NFT collection," said Sam Hamilton, Community & Events Lead, Decentraland Foundation. "To return so soon with its Miami Beach Art Collection shows not only how committed Playboy is to digital art and the artists but its belief in the power and future of the metaverse. Visitors to Art Week are in for a real treat."

About Playboy ArtFor the past 67 years, Playboy has provided a platform for artists, writers, and photographers to express themselves with total freedom. From Pablo Picasso and Salvador Dalí to Keith Haring and Andy Warhol, to Kinuko Kraft and LeRoy Neiman, Playboy has featured some of the world's most legendary artists. Playboy's contemporary arts program continues to build on that legacy by serving as a platform for more female artists and diverse voices, including recent collaborations with some of today's most exciting creatives, such as Marilyn Minter, Hank Willis Thomas, JR, Nick Cave, Betty Tompkins and many more. At the core of this evolution is a continued desire to push the boundaries of storytelling, to marry high and low sensibilities, and to champion artists who are igniting important conversations surrounding censorship, sexuality, and freedom of expression.

About PLBY Group, Inc.PLBY Group, Inc. connects consumers around the world with products, services, and experiences to help them look good, feel good, and have fun. PLBY Group serves consumers in four major categories: Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle, and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group's flagship consumer brand, Playboy, is one of the most recognizable, iconic brands in the world, driving billions of dollars in global consumer spending annually across approximately 180 countries. Learn more at http://www.plbygroup.com .

About Super RareFounded in 2017, SuperRare is a pioneering online, peer-to-peer marketplace for premium, single edition non-fungible tokens (NFTs), most notably CryptoArt, built on the Ethereum blockchain. Created with the goal of reinventing art collecting for the digital age, SuperRare has facilitated artists and collectors around the world to sell and purchase more than $71M worth of art in the last year alone. On the heels of a successful first round of funding in 2021, SuperRare continues to work with key art curation and auction partners across the globe.

About Decentraland Decentraland is a decentralized virtual social platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain, that is owned and governed by its users. Through the Decentraland platform, they can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Every day Decentraland features a wide assortment of events and activities - from digital art shows to music performances, gaming, quests and more.

