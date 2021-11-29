Play Launches Allot Security-as-a-Service Solution To Protect Customers Against Cyber Threats

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd. (ALLT) - Get Allot Ltd. Report (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that Play, the leading mobile operator in Poland with over 15 million subscribers, has launched zero-touch, clientless cybersecurity and content control services for their consumer customers.

Allot Secure is the first platform to provide mobile users with a unified user experience for on-net and off-net cybersecurity, including configuration, reporting and alarm management. Play is now offering two solutions in the Allot family: NetworkSecure and EndpointSecure.

NetworkSecure is a network-based solution, offering zero-touch, clientless operation, requiring no application installation by the end customer. With NetworkSecure, Play can now offer its customers protection from cybersecurity threats, including malware, viruses, phishing and ransomware. An easy-to-use interface provides branded alerts and reporting that help strengthen brand loyalty. The NetworkSecure solution is supplemented with Allot EndpointSecure, which ensures that customers are protected from cyberthreats even when they are off Play's network.

"Play is highly aware of cyber threats and wants to provide customers with easy to activate solutions to improve their security and comfort. The latest offering demonstrates our dedication to protecting customers both on and off the network" sai5d Mikkel Noesgaard, Board Member and Chief Marketing Officer at Play. "Allot's cybersecurity platform provides a flexible solution to protect our customers from both existing and emerging threats."

"One of our primary goals is to provide customers with the solutions they need to protect their subscribers from cyberattacks and give them peace of mind," said Vered Zur, Vice President of Marketing for Allot. "The Allot Secure solutions enable Play to offer cyber protection to their consumer customers while increasing brand loyalty and Net Promoter Score and generating new revenue."

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT, TASE: ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers and enterprises worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry-leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 20 million subscribers globally.

About P4

P4 sp. z o.o., belonging to the French iliad Group, is a leading telecommunications operator in Poland with over 15 million customers. The company provides mobile telephony services, as well as mobile and fixed broadband internet access to individual and business customers in postpaid and prepaid offers under the PLAY brand. Play's portfolio includes the PLAY NOW television service, which enables customers to watch live channels and VOD content. The Play Group consists of Red Bull Mobile and Virgin Mobile Polska brands, as well as 3S Group providing comprehensive telecommunication, Data Center and ICT solutions. Play provides services accessible to over 99% of the population through its extensive, modern and cost-effective telecommunications network, including the latest generation 5G network.

