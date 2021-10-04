Platte River Equity Announces The Acquisition Of Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.

DENVER, Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Platte River Equity ("Platte River") announced today that it has acquired Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. ("MES" or the "Company") from HB Equity Partners. Headquartered in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, MES is a leading equipment supplier and service provider to first responders throughout the United States.

"We are looking forward to our new partnership with Platte River," said Tom Hubregsen, CEO of MES. "Over the last 15 years, our team has helped make MES the top choice for first responders to meet their equipment and service needs. The team at Platte River will provide a unique perspective and insight to help us continue our expansion of product and service offerings and geographic reach."

"We are excited about the opportunity to work with Tom and his team," said Eric Crawford, Principal of Platte River. "MES represents the leading brands in the industry and has built a strong organization and stellar reputation for customer service. We look forward to building upon these successes."

Michael Bonnet of HB Equity Partners said, "We are proud of what Tom and the team at MES have accomplished over the last 15 years and are looking forward to the opportunity to participate alongside Platte River in the next phase of the Company's growth."

Nelson Mullins served as legal counsel and Jefferies served as financial advisor to MES. Bartlit Beck LLP served as legal counsel and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to Platte River. Varagon Capital Partners, L.P. served as Administrative Agent and Joint Lead Arranger for the financing; Crescent Direct Lending served as Joint Lead Arranger and PennantPark Investment Advisers and Siemens Financial Services, Inc. served as co-lenders.

About Platte River EquityFounded in 2006 and based in Denver, CO, Platte River Equity is a private equity firm focused on investments in established lower middle market operating companies within targeted industrial sectors where it has substantial operating and investing experience. Platte River utilizes conservative capital structures in order to invest in future growth opportunities and withstand changing economic environments. The firm also provides significant ongoing support to its portfolio companies through dedicated resources across functional areas.

The firm has raised funds with committed capital in excess of $1.3 billion and is currently investing out of its $625 million fourth fund. Platte River's employees are the largest collective investor across its funds, deeply aligning the firm with its investors and portfolio company management teams.

About Municipal Emergency Services, Inc.Established in 2001, Municipal Emergency Services, Inc. has quickly grown to be a leading supplier for first responders. MES represents the industry's best brands, including 3M Scott, Point Blank, Honeywell, FireDex, RevolveAir Systems, Seek Thermal, Hurst Jaws of Life, Matex Hose, Elbeco, 5.11 Tactical , and many more. MES has a national network of sales representatives, mobile service technicians , and in-house service centers strategically located around the United States.

